September 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The photographer says the stunning image of Jupiter is made up of 600,000 images

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read
Ultra-sharp photo of Jupiter by photographer Andrew McCarthy uses 600,000 images

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Arizona captured this amazing view of Jupiter by stacking 600,000 images of the planet to create the clearest view of it ever. See more McCarthy photos on instagram (Opens in a new tab). (Image credit: Andrew McCarthy/https://www.instagram.com/cosmic_background/)

One picture of Jupiter may be worth a thousand words, but what about more than half a million?

Veteran astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Arizona reveals this stunning image of Jupiter This month on September 17 after he captured his best view yet of the giant planet This month. But what you see is not just a single image, it is a mixture of hundreds of thousands of images.

