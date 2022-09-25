The photographer says the stunning image of Jupiter is made up of 600,000 images

(Opens in a new tab) . Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Arizona captured this amazing view of Jupiter by stacking 600,000 images of the planet to create the clearest view of it ever. See more McCarthy photos on instagram (Image credit: Andrew McCarthy/https://www.instagram.com/cosmic_background/)

One picture of Jupiter may be worth a thousand words, but what about more than half a million?

Veteran astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Arizona reveals this stunning image of Jupiter This month on September 17 after he captured his best view yet of the giant planet This month. But what you see is not just a single image, it is a mixture of hundreds of thousands of images.

McCarthy wrote on Twitter (Opens in a new tab) While sharing the photo on Sept 17. “This photo was taken with an 11-inch telescope and a camera I usually use for deep-sky work.” You can see more of McCarthy’s photos on his Instagram Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab) Beside His website for astrophotography (Opens in a new tab).

Related: See Jupiter at its closest to Earth since 1963

McCarthy uses software to stack multiple photos taken within a file night sky Photo session and amazing results. Use a similar method to take Picture of the moon ‘ridiculously detailed’ That took months. He said Jupiter is always a great target for the camera’s eye.

“Seeing Jupiter never gets old. It’s a wonderful planet,” McCarthy told Space.com in a statement. “And while the number of photos seems like a lot, I was shooting them at 80 frames per second, so it went through relatively quickly.” He added that it took about two hours to take the pictures.

“Conditions were very good that night, so I saw the planet in much more detail than usual, which was very exciting,” McCarthy added.

This is the complete image of astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy that was created from 600,000 images stacked to create a super clear view. ” (Image credit: Andrew McCarthy/https://www.instagram.com/cosmic_background/)

Watching Jupiter never ages. It is a wonderful planet. – Andrew McCarthy

Jupiter will be in opposition for 2022 On September 26th, making this the best time to observe the giant planet this year. It can be easily seen with the naked eye as a bright light in the eastern night sky.

This year, the opposition of the planet will appear Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth in 59 years. It will be 367 million miles (591 million km) away, its closest point to Earth since 1963.

If you’re hoping to get a better look at Jupiter in the future and are looking for equipment to help you, check out our guides to find out best binoculars and the The best telescopes To discover the giant planet and other celestial landmarks.

To capture the best pictures of Jupiter, don’t miss our recommendations for the best astrophotography cameras And the Best lenses for astrophotography. Here are our tips about Astrophotography for beginners to help you get started.

Email Tariq Malik on [email protected] (Opens in a new tab) or follow him Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab). Follow us Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab)And the FaceBook (Opens in a new tab) And the Instagram (Opens in a new tab).