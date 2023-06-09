The Persona 5 Tactica Trailer has appeared on Atlus Instagram

Before the June 2023 Game Shows, people noticed references to P5T And possible Persona 5 T A game from Atlus. As an initial trailer was posted early on on the official Atlus West Instagram account, a leaked trailer revealed that Persona 5 tactic. It also mentioned that it will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 17, 2023. It will be an Xbox Game Pass as well. Atlus has since removed the trailer from its Instagram account. [Thanks, Wario64 and JunoHaruto!]

Twitter user JunoHaruto captured the trailer before Atlus took it down. You see Phantom Thieves in the new Shadow Kingdom and Palace. An original character appears and says she works with Rebel Corp. It also stated that Rebel Corp. will continue to support the Phantom Thieves, as the group helped them. And from there this character appears fighting on their side. Then it shows the group fighting to get home.

This was one of two leaks that appeared on Atlus Instagram early. trailer for Persona 3 updateA remake of the original game also appeared and was later pulled.

Persona 5 tactic Apparently, it will hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 17, 2023. Persona 5 Royal Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. the original Persona 5 It appeared on PS3 and PS4.