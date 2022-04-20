April 20, 2022

The Persevering Rover Arrives in the Ancient Martian Delta

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Probe has reached a major mission milestone.

perseverance You have safely reached the ancient Red Planet River Delta remnants on the floor of the 28-mile (45-kilometre) wide Jezero Crater, NASA announced today (April 19).

