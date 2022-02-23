The “People’s Republics”, which split against the Ukrainian military, asked Putin for help.

The pro-Russian leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk (or Donetsk and Luhansk) returned to Russia in a letter “to help prevent civilian casualties and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and the occupation of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Donetsk leaders Genyis Pusilin and Leonid Pasechnyik of Luhansk write that the situation is deteriorating and that “because of the threats in Kiev”, citizens of republics have been forced to flee their homes and flee to Russia.

Will it provide access to Russian incursions – while the Ukrainians say there is no question of armed occupation on their part – will be divorced, however, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco also demanded the secession of the “People’s Republics” last night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Lukansk. An agreement was soon reached, Would allow Russia to set up military bases in the divided republics, command troops there, take joint security positions there, and strengthen economic integration. They then talked about the need for peacekeeping operations. Putin has also been authorized to deploy troops beyond Russia’s borders.

On Wednesday, he became president of the Donetsk “People’s Republic”. Has already called for UkraineMust withdraw his forces from all over the district. Speaking to the Solovyov Live video channel, Gennady Pusilin said the Ukrainian military should voluntarily leave the area with its weapons. Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia had recognized two “republics” within the border because they were part of Ukraine. All this means that the Russian military may soon launch a regional war against Ukraine. (BBC)