Getty Images

The Patriots and Jets offenses combined to not score a touchdown over the course of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, but the Patriots punt return team finally found its way into the end zone.

Marcus Jones He returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left to play in the game. The Jets couldn’t come up with a Miracle of their own, which meant the Patriots had a 10-3 win and a season sweep of the Jets in their pocket.

The kick was Braden ManThe Jets’ tenth kicker of the day managed only nine pass completions while notching 103 total yards. Only two of those yards came in the second half as the Patriots shutout the Jets run and sacked him Zack Wilson Four times to mitigate their own offensive shortcomings.

Mac Jones He was sacked six times and the Patriots converted just 4 of their 15 down opportunities on the day. Nick Folk He also missed two of the three field goals attempted during the afternoon.

The Patriots are now 6-4 and will go into the Thanksgiving game against the Vikings. The Jets could have moved to first place with a win, but they will now fall to the bottom of the division before their Week 12 game against the Bears.

The result leaves all four teams in the AFC East with at least six wins, so the extended run should be fun even if Sunday’s game is short of fireworks until the dying seconds.