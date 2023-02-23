The Patriots are in position to add favorite Bill Belichick after the Titans cuts

by Keagan Stiefel

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to lay off four veterans on Wednesday sparked a lot of thought. New England Patriots fans, specifically.

Tennessee reportedly cut offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham in an effort to cut costs, The Clearing More than 38 million dollars In the cover room, according to NFL Media’s Tom Bellicero.

Desperate for an upgrade at tackle, the Patriots were almost immediately linked to Lewan as a potential player to pick up the scrap heap this season. However, New England fans might want to familiarize themselves with one of the other cuts.

Cunningham, who only played 10 games for the Titans across parts of two seasons, was once a favorite of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick was in action during Cunningham’s pro day in 2017 when the linebacker was coming off Vanderbilt, controlling the initial drill and giving the Commodores Individual instructions. Cunningham was also going to take part in a pre-rehearsal photoshoot with Belichick.

“Just being in the same room with the guy that I watched growing up, debriefing me and asking me questions about our defense and all that, it was definitely a crazy experience for me,” Cunningham said on his pro day, on NESN’s Zack. Cox.

The Patriots never had a chance to draft Cunningham, taking 26 slots (No. 57 overall to the Houston Texans) before the Patriots’ first pick in that draft. Cunningham has been playing so well with the Texans that he eventually signed a four-year, $58 million extension, but will be released in 2021 before signing with the Titans.

The Patriots didn’t make a move on him at the time, but now they have another chance to catch Cunningham. New England have already built a solid core of midfielders, but could certainly use another off-the-ball option along with Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Possibly this time on the cheap, a third time could be Belichick Cunningham’s potential union charm.