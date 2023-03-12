The partial residential conversion of the McGraw-Hill Building was fast tracked

Steve Cuozzo

March 12, 2023 | 1:47 p.m

The conversion, which is expected to cost $100 million, is scheduled to begin this summer and finish in the second quarter of 2024.

MdeAS Architects

The partial residential conversion of the historic McGraw Hill building at 330 W. 42nd Street has jumped onto the fast lane.

“Since I first reported to my colleague Louis Weiss that Resolution Real Estate was exploring the option in October 2022,” Gerard Nocera, managing partner at Resolution, said, “we’ve crossed all hurdles.”

The conversion of floors 12 through 34, which Nocera has estimated will cost $100 million, will begin this summer.

224 apartments are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The reconfiguration will involve reinstalling the McGraw-Hill name above the residential entrance. Getty Images

The remodeling of the Art Deco masterpiece includes the creation of a foyer and a second entrance and the reinstallation of the McGraw-Hill name above the residential entrance. Resolution works with SLCE Architects on apartment designs.

