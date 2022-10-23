The Panthers dominate the Pirates with a score of 21-3

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ loss to the Steelers in Week 6 was the biggest surprise of the 2022 season, but that ruling was short-lived.

The Oddsmakers pinned the Bucs as a top 13 over the Panthers this week and Tampa once again found themselves on the losing side with an impressive result. The Panthers ran with the ball as they pleased for much of the afternoon and their defense completely overcame the Buccaneers’ attack in a 21-3 home win.

Donna Foreman He ran 15 times for 118 yards and Chuba Hubbard He had nine stands for 63 yards and a touchdown as Panthers Run scored her biggest game of the season. This was not what many people expected once they traded in Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers on Friday, but the point spread already proved that everyone was far from what would happen in Charlotte on Sunday.

PJ Walker He was 16 of 22 for 177 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a chance to hold on to the job even if Baker Mayfield And the Sam Darnold Cleared from returning from ankle injuries in front of the Falcons next Sunday. The Panthers moved to 2-5 on Sunday and a win over the Hawks would keep them in the mix of the Southern lead in the NFC.

The fact that the team sacked their coach and replaced their best player in this position underscores how little work there is with the Buccaneers at the moment. Tom Brady It was 32 of 49 for 290 yards, but the Bucs converted 2 of 12 third touchdowns and failed to convert two of the fourth down attempts in the second half of the game.

wide future Mike Evans He was targeted 15 times and captured nine assists, although his day will be remembered for a drop in the first quarter that would have been one of the easiest touchdowns he’s ever scored. The jog only produced 46 yards and the Bucs generally just couldn’t seem to do anything offensively.

They will be trying to find a better route against the Ravens next weekend because more of the same is clearly a recipe for disaster in Tampa.