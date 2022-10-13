The Padres cling to the lead against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2 as the Braves lock down the Phillies in an even streak

The post-season MLB 12-team bracket has already been reduced to eight contenders. Now, the first and second seed from each league have joined the battle in the Division Series. After applying directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the . file AstrosAnd the YankeesAnd the Dodgers And the brave They compete.

game 1 saw tThe brave fall behind the brave PhyllisAnd the The Astros snatch victory from the sailors in a heroic and historical waywhile the The Dodgers and Yankees took over the business. The league table starts on Wednesday. NL picks up Game 2, but AL is taking an odd day before resuming Thursday.

Here’s the Wednesday list and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m. Fox (delayed by rain until 7:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Padres (Darvish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) – 8:37 PM, FS1

brave Kyle Wright Throttle Phillies to pull them up in NLDS

Another win for Braves subscriber Kyle Wright. MLB won the leader with 21 Ws in the regular season, and Wright beat Phillies’ Zack Wheeler in a star throw duel at NLDS Game 2. Only two hits allowed across six goal-free innings.

Only the brave got a wheeler down the sixthgiving the Phillies a dose of their medicine by gently stringing three strokes in two strokes. Matt OlsonAustin Riley and Travis Darno brought up three runs, and the Braves bullpen made it stick.

The series will head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Will send Phillies Aaron Nola To the Hill, dominant new performances in the Wild Card series and the start of its last regular season. The Braves haven’t technically announced a start, but this could be the game where novice Spencer Strider throws flames back from a slash injury.

