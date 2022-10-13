October 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Padres cling to the lead against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2 as the Braves lock down the Phillies in an even streak

Emet 2 hours ago 2 min read
The Padres cling to the lead against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2 as the Braves lock down the Phillies in an even streak

The post-season MLB 12-team bracket has already been reduced to eight contenders. Now, the first and second seed from each league have joined the battle in the Division Series. After applying directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the . file AstrosAnd the YankeesAnd the Dodgers And the brave They compete.

game 1 saw tThe brave fall behind the brave PhyllisAnd the The Astros snatch victory from the sailors in a heroic and historical waywhile the The Dodgers and Yankees took over the business. The league table starts on Wednesday. NL picks up Game 2, but AL is taking an odd day before resuming Thursday.

Here’s the Wednesday list and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m. Fox (delayed by rain until 7:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Padres (Darvish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) – 8:37 PM, FS1

[Find the complete MLB playoff schedule]

You can follow all the action here on Yahoo Sports.

brave Kyle Wright Throttle Phillies to pull them up in NLDS

Another win for Braves subscriber Kyle Wright. MLB won the leader with 21 Ws in the regular season, and Wright beat Phillies’ Zack Wheeler in a star throw duel at NLDS Game 2. Only two hits allowed across six goal-free innings.

Only the brave got a wheeler down the sixthgiving the Phillies a dose of their medicine by gently stringing three strokes in two strokes. Matt OlsonAustin Riley and Travis Darno brought up three runs, and the Braves bullpen made it stick.

See also  Cowboys 27 Winners and Losers Seahawks 26

The series will head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Will send Phillies Aaron Nola To the Hill, dominant new performances in the Wild Card series and the start of its last regular season. The Braves haven’t technically announced a start, but this could be the game where novice Spencer Strider throws flames back from a slash injury.

Need to follow the main October events? I’ve got you covered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Motorcycle rider Victor Stemann dies at the age of 22 after colliding while racing

10 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Astros and Phillies David Robertson’s Phil Matton misses playoffs after strange injuries

18 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Yankees points vs Guardians, takeaway: New York wins ALDS Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rizzo

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

The war intensified with the appointment of a brutal Russian commander – Ukraine advanced near Kherson today

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Here are the best Apple deals you can still get before Amazon Prime early access expires

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Kanye West and Ray J attend the premiere of Candace Owen at Bizarre Reunion

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

A couple of stars create a ‘fingerprint’ in the image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope

1 hour ago Izer