The Pacers trade Malcolm Brugdon to the Celtics

4:33 pm: The 2023 first-round pick that the Pacers will earn in the trade will be a top 12 reserve, Tweets Brian Robb from MassLive. If not transferred, Indiana will instead get a second round.

12:39 pm: The Pacers They agreed to trade the veteran goalkeeper Malcolm Brogdon to me CelticsAccording to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

The deal will send the center Daniel Theisswing Aaron Nesmitha 2023 first-round pick to Indiana, Wojnarowski reported (Via Twitter). Nick StuskasAnd the Malik FitsAnd the Joan Morgan They also turn to the Pacers in the swap, Wojnarowski adds (Via Twitter).

The Celtics wanted a “real game-making keeper,” explains Wojnarowski (Via Twitter), and were able to do so without including any of their key players in the package. Brogdon struggled with injuries frequently over the course of his six-year career, but was effective on both ends of the field when in good health.

In 2021/22, the 29-year-old averaged 19.1 PPG, 5.9 APG and 5.1 RPG in 36 games (33.5 MPG) for the Pacers. Brogdon’s three-point percentage dropped to 31.2% last season, but he’s still a 37.6% shooter from outside the arc.

Although Brogdon’s name appeared frequently in off-season trade rumors, he was primarily associated with the Wizards and Nicks in the weeks leading up to the draft. Washington addressed its point guard loophole by approving the takeover Monte Morris and fell Dillon Wrightwhile New York fell Galen Bronson In free agency. That opened the door for another Eastern Conference club to strike a deal with the Pacers.

Brogdon will earn $67.6 million over the next three seasons, including $22.6 million in 2022/23. In order to match his salary and make the trade legal, the Celtics will have to include five players in their group – Theiss, the most expensive of these players, will earn $8.69 million next season, while Nesmith will earn $3.8 million. Stauskas, Fitts and Morgan were on unsecured minimum salary contracts, which would become guaranteed for matching purposes, Tweets ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Celtics, who also responded agreed to sign Danilo Galinarinow has about $167.5 million earmarked for 11 players, according to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston (Twitter link), so team ownership does not appear to be concerned about paying a tax bill in 2022/23. Depending on how deep the tax Boston is willing to pay, the club could also take advantage of the $17 million commercial exemption, which will not be used in this deal.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were interested in Grant Williamsaccording to Bleacher’s Jake Fisher reporting (Twitter link), but were eventually willing to accept the Celtics’ first-round pick of 2023 which could land very late in the twenties.

Indiana may also see value in Theis and Nesmith, but the deal is more about the first boss and the ultimate flexibility that will stem from Brogdon. In addition to liquidating some long-term funds, the Pacers now have about $31 million in their expected cover room this summer, Tweets Marx.

The two teams will have to wait until July 9 to formally complete the deal, Marks notes (Via Twitter), as Morgan cannot be dealt with until then.