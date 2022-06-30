The owner of a monk goes down with the kings?

“There is a lot of smoke” around monk owner sign with kings As soon as the free agency opens at 5:00 pm Cairo time, multiple sources told James Hamm of ESPN 1320 and The Kings Beat (Twitter link).

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee hears similarly, and says (Via Twitter) that he has obtained “strong indications” from sources that Monk may meet again with his former Kentucky colleague. Diaron Fox. Monk and Fox were lottery picks in 2017.

Jake Fisher from the Bleacher Report He was the first to tie the monk to royalty in a Spotify Live appearance with Marc Stein late Wednesday night.

monk resist to find a team last summer after the Hornets didn’t make a qualifying bid for him, but he became one of the best valuers in the league with a one-year minimum wage contract with Lakers. Monk had a career run last season, averaging 13.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 2.9 APG shooting .473/.391/.795 in 76 games (37 starts, 28.1 mpg).

LA holds only Non-bird rights on Monk and will be limited to the contract starting with the mid-level exemption for taxpayers, which is expected to be $6.5 million next season.

The Monk Kings can offer a mid-level exception, expected to be worth about $10.5 million next season, for up to four years. There’s also the possibility that Sacramento could open up some lid space to sign him directly, depending on whether the team makes some deals and releases some of their fists.

Monk, 24, is said to be looking for a role where he can get important minutes and “be himself”, as he recently was. Tell Yovan Buha of The Athletic.