The OTP is over and the exchange rate is at a critical level

What are the current events in stock markets?
- Leading U.S. stock indexes ended higher, with the Dow Jones up 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 up 1.5 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 2.2 percent.
- Asian stocks showed a bullish mood this morning, with the Nikkei down 0.28 percent, the Hang Seng down 0.46 percent and the CSI 300 down 1.29 percent.
- European stock markets could open on a positive note, based on stock index futures, with the DAX opening up 0.66 percent, the CAC up 0.57 percent, while the FTSE up 0.61 percent.
- U.S. futures stock indexes forecast gains in early market trading, with the Dow Jones opening 0.08 percent higher, the S&P 500 up 0.06 percent, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.08 percent.
What to expect on the macro front?
We don’t expect any big market-moving news in this country today, and it’s only worth paying attention to the British GDP data abroad. Tuesday will be busy, although we won’t be paying attention to domestic data on this day: in addition to British unemployment figures, US inflation data will arrive on this day, but the August balance of the US budget is also worth mentioning. .
|September 12-18, 2022 Macro Calendar
|Hungarian Macroeconomics
|September
|13.
|tuesday
|11:30 am
|A.K.K
|3 month dkj auction
|September
|14.
|Wednesday
|8:30 am
|MNP
|Statistical scale
|Aug.
|September
|14.
|Wednesday
|9.00 am
|KSH
|Occupation (Second Assessment)
|July
|September
|15.
|Thursday
|8:30 am
|MNP
|Fare board package
|Q2
|September
|15.
|Thursday
|9.00 am
|KSH
|Construction industry
|July
|September
|15.
|Thursday
|9.00 am
|MNP
|One Week Deposit Tender (Interest)
|September
|15.
|Thursday
|15:00
|MNP
|One Week Deposit Tender (Accepted Amount)
|September
|16.
|Friday
|8:30 am
|MNP
|International reserves
|Aug.
|International Macroeconomics
|September
|12.
|Monday
|8:00 am
|UK
|GDP
|July
|September
|13.
|tuesday
|8:00 am
|UK
|Unemployment
|July
|September
|13.
|tuesday
|2:30 p.m
|America
|inflammation
|Aug.
|September
|13.
|tuesday
|20:00
|America
|State Finance
|Aug.
|September
|14.
|Wednesday
|8:00 am
|UK
|inflammation
|Aug.
|September
|14.
|Wednesday
|11:00 am
|EU
|profession
|July
|September
|14.
|Wednesday
|2:30 p.m
|America
|Manufacturer prices
|Aug.
|September
|15.
|Thursday
|2:30 p.m
|America
|Applications for unemployment benefits
|September
|15.
|Thursday
|2:30 p.m
|America
|Retail trade
|Aug.
|September
|16.
|Friday
|4:00 am
|China
|profession
|Aug.
|September
|16.
|Friday
|4:00 am
|China
|Retail trade
|Aug.
|September
|16.
|Friday
|4:00 p.m
|America
|Code of Michigan
|Sep.
|Source: Portfolio Collection
What has happened in the stock markets so far?
- Among the leading US, Asian, European and regional stock indices this year, the FTSE index led the way with a -0.5 percent change, followed by the WIG20 index with a 26.8 percent fall.
- Among domestic blue chips this year, Moll’s stock was the best performer with a 5.2 percent gain, while OTP’s paper was at the bottom of the list with a 48.0 percent decline.
- Among the most important raw materials, the price of Brent has risen 18.5 percent since the beginning of the year.
|More important tools
|exchange rate
|one day
|1 week
|1 month
|This year
|A year
|5 years
|US stock indices
|Dow Jones
|32 151.71
|1.2%
|2.7%
|-1.9%
|-11.5%
|-7.8%
|47.5%
|S&P 500
|4,067.36
|1.5%
|3.6%
|-1.3%
|-14.7%
|-9.5%
|65.2%
|Nasdaq
|12,588.29
|2.2%
|4.0%
|-3.2%
|-22.9%
|-19.1%
|112.9%
|Asian stock indices
|Nikkei
|28,214.75
|0.5%
|2.0%
|0.8%
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|46.4%
|Hong Cheng
|19,362.25
|2.7%
|-0.5%
|-3.2%
|-17.2%
|-24.7%
|-30.0%
|CSI 300
|4,093.79
|1.4%
|1.7%
|-1.5%
|-17.1%
|-17.6%
|7.0%
|European stock indices
|DAX
|13,088.21
|1.4%
|0.3%
|-3.3%
|-17.6%
|-16.2%
|6.4%
|CAC
|6,212.33
|1.4%
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|-13.2%
|-7.1%
|21.5%
|FTSE
|7,351.07
|1.2%
|1.0%
|-1.8%
|-0.5%
|4.7%
|-0.4%
|FTSE MIB
|22,094.56
|1.9%
|0.8%
|-1.8%
|-19.2%
|-14.7%
|1.5%
|IBEX
|8,033.1
|1.5%
|1.3%
|-3.4%
|-7.8%
|-8.7%
|-20.7%
|Regional stock indices
|Bucks
|40,910.81
|0.1%
|-2.5%
|-4.3%
|-19.3%
|-22.8%
|8.8%
|ATX
|2,961.05
|0.8%
|2.4%
|-2.0%
|-23.3%
|-18.6%
|-8.3%
|PX
|1 199.27
|2.3%
|4.3%
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|-6.8%
|17.5%
|WIG20
|50,708.61
|3.3%
|2.1%
|-7.3%
|-26.8%
|-28.6%
|-21.1%
|Hungarian blue chips
|OTP
|8,636
|0.3%
|1.6%
|-3.2%
|-48.0%
|-53.9%
|-15.7%
|Mole
|2,650
|-0.6%
|-3.8%
|-5.8%
|5.2%
|10.4%
|-9.8%
|Richter
|7,720
|0.5%
|-4.9%
|-5.9%
|-11.5%
|-11.6%
|15.6%
|Magyar Telecom
|315
|0.3%
|-5.8%
|0.3%
|-23.5%
|-27.8%
|-34.0%
|raw materials
|WTI
|87.29
|3.9%
|-0.1%
|-6.4%
|16.1%
|28.0%
|83.8%
|Brent
|92,93
|4.1%
|-0.1%
|-3.6%
|18.5%
|29.8%
|71.5%
|ratio
|1 714.4
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|-4.4%
|-5.9%
|-4.3%
|27.4%
|Friday
|18.77
|1.6%
|3.0%
|-8.5%
|-19.3%
|-22.1%
|3.9%
|Foreign currencies
|EURHUF
|396.6500
|0.1%
|-0.8%
|-0.1%
|7.6%
|13.1%
|29.4%
|USDHUF
|394.9714
|-0.8%
|-0.9%
|1.7%
|21.9%
|33.1%
|54.9%
|GBPHUF
|457.8049
|0.3%
|-1.5%
|-2.5%
|4.2%
|11.5%
|36.2%
|EURUSD
|1.0043
|0.9%
|0.1%
|-1.8%
|-11.7%
|-15.0%
|-16.5%
|USDJPY
|143.9600
|0.0%
|2.8%
|6.7%
|25.1%
|31.1%
|33.4%
|GBPUSD
|1.1582
|0.8%
|0.0%
|-4.2%
|-14.5%
|-16.3%
|-12.2%
|Cryptocurrencies
|Bitcoin
|21 371
|10.6%
|7.1%
|-7.7%
|-53.8%
|-53.9%
|395.6%
|Government documents
|10-year US Treasury yield
|3.32
|0.9%
|4.1%
|18.7%
|121.5%
|155.4%
|61.7%
|10-year German government bond yield
|1.7
|-0.9%
|11.6%
|97.0%
|-1,049.7%
|-570.9%
|436.3%
|10-year Hungarian government bond yield
|9.45
|4.4%
|4.2%
|16.7%
|106.3%
|201.0%
|217.1%
|Source: Refinitiv, Portfolio
Cover image source: Getty Images
More Stories
World: Center-left parties likely to form government in Sweden, according to poll
Scientists have issued a dire warning: the “doomsday glacier” is on the verge of collapse
Kadyrov is angry at the Russian leadership for the withdrawal