The OTP is over and the exchange rate is at a critical level

What are the current events in stock markets?

Leading U.S. stock indexes ended higher, with the Dow Jones up 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 up 1.5 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 2.2 percent.

Asian stocks showed a bullish mood this morning, with the Nikkei down 0.28 percent, the Hang Seng down 0.46 percent and the CSI 300 down 1.29 percent.

European stock markets could open on a positive note, based on stock index futures, with the DAX opening up 0.66 percent, the CAC up 0.57 percent, while the FTSE up 0.61 percent.

U.S. futures stock indexes forecast gains in early market trading, with the Dow Jones opening 0.08 percent higher, the S&P 500 up 0.06 percent, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.08 percent.

What to expect on the macro front?

We don’t expect any big market-moving news in this country today, and it’s only worth paying attention to the British GDP data abroad. Tuesday will be busy, although we won’t be paying attention to domestic data on this day: in addition to British unemployment figures, US inflation data will arrive on this day, but the August balance of the US budget is also worth mentioning. .

September 12-18, 2022 Macro Calendar Hungarian Macroeconomics September 13. tuesday 11:30 am A.K.K 3 month dkj auction September 14. Wednesday 8:30 am MNP Statistical scale Aug. September 14. Wednesday 9.00 am KSH Occupation (Second Assessment) July September 15. Thursday 8:30 am MNP Fare board package Q2 September 15. Thursday 9.00 am KSH Construction industry July September 15. Thursday 9.00 am MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Interest) September 15. Thursday 15:00 MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Accepted Amount) September 16. Friday 8:30 am MNP International reserves Aug. International Macroeconomics September 12. Monday 8:00 am UK GDP July September 13. tuesday 8:00 am UK Unemployment July September 13. tuesday 2:30 p.m America inflammation Aug. September 13. tuesday 20:00 America State Finance Aug. September 14. Wednesday 8:00 am UK inflammation Aug. September 14. Wednesday 11:00 am EU profession July September 14. Wednesday 2:30 p.m America Manufacturer prices Aug. September 15. Thursday 2:30 p.m America Applications for unemployment benefits September 15. Thursday 2:30 p.m America Retail trade Aug. September 16. Friday 4:00 am China profession Aug. September 16. Friday 4:00 am China Retail trade Aug. September 16. Friday 4:00 p.m America Code of Michigan Sep. Source: Portfolio Collection

What has happened in the stock markets so far?

Among the leading US, Asian, European and regional stock indices this year, the FTSE index led the way with a -0.5 percent change, followed by the WIG20 index with a 26.8 percent fall.

Among domestic blue chips this year, Moll’s stock was the best performer with a 5.2 percent gain, while OTP’s paper was at the bottom of the list with a 48.0 percent decline.

Among the most important raw materials, the price of Brent has risen 18.5 percent since the beginning of the year.

More important tools exchange rate one day 1 week 1 month This year A year 5 years US stock indices Dow Jones 32 151.71 1.2% 2.7% -1.9% -11.5% -7.8% 47.5% S&P 500 4,067.36 1.5% 3.6% -1.3% -14.7% -9.5% 65.2% Nasdaq 12,588.29 2.2% 4.0% -3.2% -22.9% -19.1% 112.9% Asian stock indices Nikkei 28,214.75 0.5% 2.0% 0.8% -2.0% -6.0% 46.4% Hong Cheng 19,362.25 2.7% -0.5% -3.2% -17.2% -24.7% -30.0% CSI 300 4,093.79 1.4% 1.7% -1.5% -17.1% -17.6% 7.0% European stock indices DAX 13,088.21 1.4% 0.3% -3.3% -17.6% -16.2% 6.4% CAC 6,212.33 1.4% 0.7% -4.3% -13.2% -7.1% 21.5% FTSE 7,351.07 1.2% 1.0% -1.8% -0.5% 4.7% -0.4% FTSE MIB 22,094.56 1.9% 0.8% -1.8% -19.2% -14.7% 1.5% IBEX 8,033.1 1.5% 1.3% -3.4% -7.8% -8.7% -20.7% Regional stock indices Bucks 40,910.81 0.1% -2.5% -4.3% -19.3% -22.8% 8.8% ATX 2,961.05 0.8% 2.4% -2.0% -23.3% -18.6% -8.3% PX 1 199.27 2.3% 4.3% -3.6% -15.9% -6.8% 17.5% WIG20 50,708.61 3.3% 2.1% -7.3% -26.8% -28.6% -21.1% Hungarian blue chips OTP 8,636 0.3% 1.6% -3.2% -48.0% -53.9% -15.7% Mole 2,650 -0.6% -3.8% -5.8% 5.2% 10.4% -9.8% Richter 7,720 0.5% -4.9% -5.9% -11.5% -11.6% 15.6% Magyar Telecom 315 0.3% -5.8% 0.3% -23.5% -27.8% -34.0% raw materials WTI 87.29 3.9% -0.1% -6.4% 16.1% 28.0% 83.8% Brent 92,93 4.1% -0.1% -3.6% 18.5% 29.8% 71.5% ratio 1 714.4 0.4% -0.1% -4.4% -5.9% -4.3% 27.4% Friday 18.77 1.6% 3.0% -8.5% -19.3% -22.1% 3.9% Foreign currencies EURHUF 396.6500 0.1% -0.8% -0.1% 7.6% 13.1% 29.4% USDHUF 394.9714 -0.8% -0.9% 1.7% 21.9% 33.1% 54.9% GBPHUF 457.8049 0.3% -1.5% -2.5% 4.2% 11.5% 36.2% EURUSD 1.0043 0.9% 0.1% -1.8% -11.7% -15.0% -16.5% USDJPY 143.9600 0.0% 2.8% 6.7% 25.1% 31.1% 33.4% GBPUSD 1.1582 0.8% 0.0% -4.2% -14.5% -16.3% -12.2% Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin 21 371 10.6% 7.1% -7.7% -53.8% -53.9% 395.6% Government documents 10-year US Treasury yield 3.32 0.9% 4.1% 18.7% 121.5% 155.4% 61.7% 10-year German government bond yield 1.7 -0.9% 11.6% 97.0% -1,049.7% -570.9% 436.3% 10-year Hungarian government bond yield 9.45 4.4% 4.2% 16.7% 106.3% 201.0% 217.1% Source: Refinitiv, Portfolio

Cover image source: Getty Images