The original Mafia game is free on Steam for its 20th anniversary

in celebration of mafiaMarking 2K Games’ 20th Anniversary, 2K Games is selling the original open world game at a low price for free for a limited time on Steam, starting September 1 through September 5.

This news comes on the heels of an announcement by 2K Games new mafia The game is in preparation Back in May. Although the new game is still in early development, what we do know is that it will be made using the Unreal Engine 5 instead of the Mafia III Engine in the mod. We also know that his internal codename is Nero and that it is expected to be a pre-release of mafia triple.

In contrast to her more eccentric instincts in 2K games grand theft auto series, mafia It tells a more established story that focuses on old-school crime families who get involved in classic films like good comrades And the The Godfather. You play as Tommy Angelo, a humble cab driver in the 1930s who gets dumped in the criminal district of Illinois and turns into one of the most terrifying gangsters in the Salieri family.

Although the series received the redesigned treatment with new dialogue and new video clips, the combat is tighter and the visuals updated with 4K and HDR support once again with… mafia definitive editionEntering the mafia anniversary celebrations by downloading the original game has a huge plus side in the purchase alternative definitive edition. Apart from the obvious factor of being free, downloading the original game means that you will enjoy the original game’s copyrighted music that definitive edition Lost, as Moanin’ For You from The Mills Brothers. Similar to the new version of 2K’s with (deep breathing) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Ultimate EditionAnd the mafia definitive edition It lost some of its traces d Because the license has expired.