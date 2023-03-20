The official mini mod for the Resident Evil 4 anime has been released

with Resident Evil 4 A remake due out this week, Capcom’s marketing for the title is rocking a high, and while it wouldn’t normally move any From my needles, this little anime they made for the game is very good.
that it The full name is “Resident Evil 4 Anime PV Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater – ‘Leon and the Mysterious Village’ EP 1”, and it’s not the most attractive, but at least it hits the mark. It only runs for 56 seconds (and that’s including the title screens), but it’s 56 seconds of pure joy for anyone who’s ever played this game over the previous 117 versions.
“The Story of My Life” Really, My Man:
If you think the animation style looks familiar, that’s because – as final credits – the clip was created by Japanese studio Nippon Animation, which among a lot Other things are famous for their old show Masterpiece theatre (hence the name in this case) which would show short anime episodes each week that were adaptations of existing works.
While the new version won’t be released until March 24, Game reviews were posted last weekAnd for the 188th time, people found that, yeah, Resident Evil 4 Is a good video game:
On March 24th on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, it was released Resident Evil 4 The remake updates one of the best entries in Capcom’s long-running survival horror series. Following in the footsteps of previous versions of Resident Evil 2 And 3the latest game still see Special Agent Leon S. Kennedy Sent to a Spanish village to rescue the Chief’s daughter from a strange cult. This time around, things are much nicer, the controls and user interface are more modern, and there’s some new content like additional side missions.
A number of places like IGN The game gave perfect results and is currently in over 90 on Metacritic. At the same time, not everyone is under the influence of the new magic. “Many smart changes; some disappointing cuts” chirp edge The magazine’s deputy editor, Chris Schilling. “When it’s good, it’s great, but very much in the exact same ways as the original.”
