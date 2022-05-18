‘The Office’ stars name the guest director who “almost killed” the entire cast

The “Office” team got a near-fatal surprise while filming an episode directed by a famous TV criminal.

Actors Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey, who co-starred on the popular NBC comedy series and released a book about the show, wrote about how the stunt driver swerved so hard and made the cast “fly” inside the bus, Mashable . mentioned.

The episode titled “Work Bus” featured guest director Bryan Cranston, known for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad. In this book, The Office BFFs: Office tales from two best friends who have been thereKinsey joked about the irony of Cranston’s relationship to the episode.

Kinsey wrote, “We see irony that Bryan Cranston, aka Walter White Sr. or ‘Heisenberg’ as he was known in crystal methamphetamine circles, was almost an accessory to kill the entire ‘Office’ staff.

The episode featured Dwight Schrute (performed by Ryan Wilson) designing a temporary workspace for employees to use while the Dunder Mifflin Building undergoes repairs. Jim Halpert (played by John Krasinski) suggested repairs so he could take a few days off. But Schrute decided to set up a mobile office on a bus instead.

Halpert then suggested using the bus to travel to “the best country pie stall in Pennsylvania” and after cheers of “pie,” Schrute boarded the bus down the road.

You can get an update on the “Work Bus” episode below:

Fisher explained that a scene showing Schrute's poor driving caused the show to hire a stunt driver to fill in for Wilson. To make the scene look more realistic, the crew remained on the bus when it hit the open road. Kinsey wrote that when the assistant show manager asked the driver to swerve.

“I mean he rolled that wheel like Cole Trickle in ‘Days of Thunder,’” she elaborated. “What no one thought when they asked this sexy driver to swerve as hard as he could without tipping the bus was that none of the office furniture or props were attached. or our ornaments securely.”

Filming for the episode wasn’t without its flop either. Fisher wrote about how the show’s crew connected the “hot can” to a portable air conditioner.

“We were so excited…” she wrote.

But it turned out that the portable AC unit was adjacent to the bus exhaust pipe.

“We were poisoning slowly. Or not very slowly, actually,” Fisher wrote.