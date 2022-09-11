“The occupiers are brutalizing civilians,” says the UN survey

According to the head of the organization’s human rights movement, Russians have been proven on numerous occasions to violate the rights of prisoners of war and hold them in inhumane conditions.

According to data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the invaders have killed more than 5,700 civilians in Ukraine, and the number of injured is approaching 8,300. Carpathian is a real word.

It is written on the portal: The task has been found and more than 14,000 cases are considered to be proved by the victims of civilian war operations. The death toll is 5,767 and the number of injured is 8,292.

We have repeatedly said that the actual numbers are certainly higher than this.”

Matilda Bogner said. The head of the UN Human Rights Watch in Ukraine added: “Since February 24, various armed groups have confirmed the capture of at least 416 people in the occupied territories, 16 of whom were found dead, and 166 released, whose fate remains unknown.”

The head of the mission pointed out that it has been proven in many cases that the Russians violate the rights of prisoners of war, keep them in inhumane conditions, and many of them suffer from infectious diseases.

Opening image: MTI/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense