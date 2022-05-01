The number of Govt cases is slowly increasing

The day before, there were 513,072,357 victims and 6,234,003 deaths worldwide. Experts say that because the number of trials in each country is high or low, the number of cases detected does not accurately reflect reality, and the criteria for recording vary.

Photo: Shutterstock

According to official data, COV-19, caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, has the highest number of infections in the United States, at 81,325,716. The death toll was 993,588.