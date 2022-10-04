October 4, 2022

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for their achievements in quantum mechanics.

London
CNN

Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the award Nobel prize to physicists for their achievements in quantum mechanics – the study of the behavior of particles and atoms – announced the organizing committee in Stockholm on Tuesday.

The trio won “experiments with entangled photons, proving the violation of Bell’s inequality and a pioneer in quantum information science.”

Each winner performed experiments using “entangled quantum states” that see two particles behaving as one and affecting each other, even though they are separate.

Aspect, Clauser and Tesselinger were born in France, California, and Austria, respectively. Their discoveries added to and enhanced the work of John Stuart Bell, whose theory changed the understanding of the scientific world of quantum mechanics.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the trio’s work “laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology”.

Michael Moloney, CEO of the American Institute of Physics, confirmed to CNN, “Quantum mechanics does indeed have a utility in real-world applications.”

“This theory is not just to explain all the counterintuitive nature of the quantum world. It has shown that by measuring some predictions, we can engage in applications such as quantum computing and quantum cryptography.”

Moloney said the trio’s discoveries “have the potential to change our world in terms of things that are really practical, like being able to do quantum computing; solutions that will help us with everything from vaccines to technology to weather forecasting.”

“There are many different types of computations we can do with quantum information science that we can’t do with classical computers,” he added.

Tuesday’s winners have been held in high esteem within academics for several decades. Analytics firm Clarivate said Tuesday that it expected Clauser, Aspect and Zeilinger to win the Nobel Prize in 2011, “based on a series of highly cited, independently published research papers that appeared in the 1960s, 1980s and 1990s, respectively.”

“Our selection also recognized the obvious importance of experimental verification of ‘spooky action at a distance’, a phenomenon of quantum mechanics that exhausts our imaginations,” the company said.

The three scientists will share a prize money of 10 million Swedish crowns ($915,000).

The most prestigious Nobel Prizes are handed out throughout the week; On Monday, Swedish geneticist Svante Papu won a medicine award To pioneer the use of ancient DNA to unlock the secrets of human evolution.

Nobel Prize winners in the fields of chemistry, literature and peace will be announced later this week, and the 2022 list will conclude on Monday with an economics prize.

