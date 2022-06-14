Nintendo just released a new firmware update for the Switch. It is flying the hybrid system up to version 14.1.2.

According to the company’s official support page, this latest update includes some general system stability improvements to once again improve the overall user experience. Here are the full patch notes:

Version 14.1.2 (released June 13, 2022)

“General system stability improvements to improve the user experience.”

Nintendo Dataminer oat dome Again give some additional thoughts on what it is truly It happens behind the scenes. It detects that some “operating system components” have been updated (there seems to be some potential bug fixes) and the “bad word list” has also been updated for all languages:

Glossary of internal operating system components: bus -> deals with communication between hardware components on the motherboard via GPIO, I2C, UART, etc…

Bluetooth -> self-explanatory

Package 2 -> Contains the main system components such as the kernel – OatmealDome (OatmealDome) June 14, 2022

This update follows version 14.1.1 which was also a global system stability update. You can see the full history of Nintendo Switch updates in our guide:

Have you downloaded this update yet? Did you notice anything else in this firmware update? Leave a comment below.