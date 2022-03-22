The Nintendo Switch 14.0.0 system update is now live, here are the full patch notes

Nintendo just released a new firmware update for the Switch. It upgrades the system to version 14.0.0 and although it is not a very big update, it does add one important and long-standing feature.

Five years later, users now have the ability to create groups of programs. This is basically the update folder, which means you can organize your game library into all sorts of categories. There is a limit of 100 groups, with a maximum of 200 titles per group.

So – there you are, you can finally clean up your main toggle list. Additionally, Nintendo has changed the volume behavior of Bluetooth Audio, enhancing the user experience.

Here are the full patch notes, provided by Nintendo Official support page:

Version 14.0.0 (released March 21, 2022)

The Groups feature has been added to the All Programs list.

You can now create groups of programs to help organize your program titles.

Creating groups for different types of games, for developers, or whatever you want to organize can make it easier to find the app you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a maximum of 200 addresses per group.

The button to continue to the All Programs screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more program title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to create groups of programs.

The behavior of the Bluetooth® volume level has been changed.

You can now adjust the volume of your Bluetooth audio devices using the Nintendo Switch™ controller or through the volume control buttons on your Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth volume level when using the device control buttons.

The maximum volume has been increased for some Bluetooth audio devices.

Have you downloaded the latest Switch firmware update yet? Did you notice anything else? Leave a comment below.