The NFL sets the kick-off time and date for the Giants vs. Eagles game

The NFL announced Monday that the crucial Eagles game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the final regular season game with a playoff seed on the goal line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.

They would capture this year’s NFC East title—and a first-round bye—by defeating the Giants Sunday at the Link.

The Giants, 9-6-1, are tied for the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and can’t help or hurt themselves. But the Eagles have a lot more at stake. This is their third chance to lock in the top seed in the conference bracket and secure the bye that comes with it.

The Eagles, 13-3, would snap a winning record by defeating the Giants and clinching their first division title since 2019.

If they lose, the only way they can win the division is for the Cowboys to lose to the Chiefs at FedEx Field and the 49ers to lose to the Cards at State Farm Stadium. All three games are scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m

If the Eagles fail to win the NFC East title, they will be locked into the No. 5 seed with the best record among the non-division winners. They will then open the playoffs the weekend of January 14-16 on the road against the No. 4 seed, the division winner with the worst record. This is the Pirates, who finished out the Eagles’ season last year in the wild card round in Tampa.

No team has won the NFC East in consecutive years since the Eagles won their fourth straight title in 2004.

The Eagles beat the Giants 48-22 in December at MetLife Stadium. They’ve won 23 of the last 29 meetings going back to 2008, and won eight straight at the Link after going 15-7 in 2013 when Matt Barkley played most of the game for the Eagles after a Michael Vick win. Wound.

Giants coach Brian Dabul Monday was a non-committal When asked if he plans to play his starts in an essentially meaningless game.