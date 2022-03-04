The NFL becomes the first major US sports league to drop Covid-19 protocols

The NFL and the NFL have agreed to suspend all Covid-19 protocols, effective immediately, and return teams and players to pre-pandemic operations for the first time since March 2020. The NFL, which is not in season, is the first to Major professional sports leagues in the United States to stop their policies related to the Corona virus.

Players and team members will no longer be required to wear masks inside facilities, adhere to social distancing measures or restrict access within team premises based on vaccination or job function, according to a memo sent to all 32 teams Thursday, although each team will do so. . You must comply with local laws governing mask states.

The teams are expected to provide an area where on-site PCR tests can be performed for anyone self-reporting coronavirus symptoms, but there will be no mandatory testing rhythm. Those who test positive will be required to isolate for five days, according to current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The memo cited “encouraging trends” regarding the prevalence and severity of Covid-19 cases, the development of guidance from the CDC and changes in state laws as reasons for the change.