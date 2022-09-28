The next “Star Trek” movie has been officially removed from the December 2023 calendar – The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount officially announced on Tuesday that it is removing it without a title Star Trek Film with a release date of December 22, 2023 in theaters.

The news was not a surprise. in late August, The Hollywood Reporter And it was revealed that director Adam Shukman has withdrawn from the project Because of middle scheduling problems jump to The Fantastic Four for Marvel.

“Matt Shukman is an incredibly talented director, and we regret that the timing did not fit him to direct our next work Star Trek Film,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement at the time. “We are grateful for his many contributions, and we are excited about the creative vision for this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences around the world.”

The latest version of the script comes from Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires, working from a draft of Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

next one a trip The film has been in development for a long time, and Paramount hopes to reunite them Chris Pine and the crew of the restarted Enterprise that was first introduced in the 2009 J.J. Abrams film, Star Trek.

Paramount announced Star Trek 4 On February 15, however, the news came as a surprise to the cast and crew attached. THR mentioned that most, if not all, of the series’ primary teams—among them Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, and John Cho—were not aware that an announcement for another movie was coming, let alone that it would be described customers as part of the transaction.