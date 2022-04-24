The next crew of astronauts to the space station, the Mega Moon rocket

The next crew of astronauts heading to the space station…

On April 18, SpaceX Crew-4 mission astronauts arrived at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for their launch to the International Space Station. NASA agency Kjil LindgrenAnd Bob HeinzAnd Jessica Watkinsalong with Samantha Cristoforetti The European Space Agency (ESA) are excited about their scientific journey to the station.

“We’ve been training for several months now and we’ve started – seeing all of these boxes turn off. It’s very exciting now that this box is unchecked. We’re here at the Kennedy Space Center, and we’re looking forward to our launch here in the very near future.”–Kjell Lindgren, NASA astronaut

The mission is the fourth periodic flight to the station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon as part of NASA. Commercial Crew Program.

Options under review for his next rehearsal, Artemis I Wet Dress

NASA is reviewing timelines and options for next step wet rehearsal test From our Space Launch System or SLS The Orion rocket and spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency has decided to return the Artemis I mega Moon rocket and spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building to replace the valve and repair the leak, while an off-site supplier of gaseous nitrogen, used for testing, is undergoing upgrades to its systems. You can follow NASA’s Artemis blog for test case updates at: blogs.nasa.gov/artemis.

NASA celebrates Earth Day with live and online events

In celebration of Earth Day, we hosted a free public event at Union Station in Washington, DC. The 3-day event, which kicked off April 22, featured information about NASA science, live performances, and other family-friendly activities. In conjunction with this in-person event, we also hosted online Earth Day celebrations that began with live events on April 22nd. Online activities will continue to be available upon request until May 2. This includes some content also available in Spanish. Learn more through nasa.gov/earthday.



Grammy Award-winning artist Eddie Vader has made a long-distance phone call to the International Space Station (ISS), in celebration of Earth Day. Orbiting more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) above Earth aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburne and Mark Vande Hee, as well as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, enjoyed a one-of-a-kind view. our planet. They share their thoughts on getting a front row seat to the global impacts of climate change, thinking about stewardship of our planet, as well as the incredible ability of space to unite us all into a common humanity. Visit http://climate.nasa.gov/ for more information about our changing planet. credit: NASA

X-59 back in California after critical ground tests

Our quiet X-59 supersonic experimental aircraft is back at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Southern California after months of critical ground testing in Texas. The test was conducted to ensure that the aircraft could withstand the loads and stresses caused by supersonic flight. The X-59 will now undergo further testing and development as engineers continue to make progress toward its first test flights over communities across the United States starting in 2024.

The astronauts completed a spacewalk to create the robotic arm

On April 18, cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos completed a 6-hour 37-minute space walk outside the International Space Station. The pair installed and connected a control panel for the 37-foot-tall European robotic arm installed in the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory unit. This was the 249th spacewalk to assemble, maintain, and upgrade the space station.