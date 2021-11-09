Iranian authorities have banned a first-page paper depicting Ayatollah Hamine and his left-hand man pulling the poverty line in Iran, MTI writes.

Mehr, a semi-official news agency, reported on Monday that the Iranian press watchdog had shut down the daily Kelit daily after publishing an article entitled Millions of Iranians live below the poverty line. In the graphic below the title, a human hand draws a red line with a pen underneath it, showing human portraits upwards. The drawing is similar to the previous graphic depicting Hamani’s left hand. It shows the unique black seal ring worn by Iran’s chief religious and political leader on the ring finger of his left hand. Hamani’s right arm was injured in the 1981 bombing and has been paralyzed ever since.

The IRNA news agency also said the paper was closed, but did not comment. The CPJ, an American organization that protects journalists, has called on Iranian authorities to immediately withdraw the decision.

Iran then faced a severe economic crisis Donald Trump The former US president pulled the United States out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal three years ago and reintroduced sanctions against Tehran. The AP writes that Iran’s currency has depreciated, inflation has broken records, and sanctions have hit the average person hard.