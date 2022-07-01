The New York Times Crossword Answers: The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate from Ghana

Friday puzzle Welcome to Friday, everyone. We made it, and we have a puzzle-free gem to get you started on the weekend. Today’s Puzzle is a collaboration between creators Christina Iverson (new assistant editor at Los Angeles Times Crossword) and Caitlin Reid (a mainstay on the New Yorker’s all-star crossword puzzle designer).

I’ve always felt that crossword puzzles should have marker lines to help distinguish their brand and capture what makes a New York Times puzzle different from a Los Angeles Times or New Yorker Puzzle. I’ve tried running a few potential New York Times crossword clues by the editors here, with very little success. Some of my favorites were “all the printable clues” – that was tricky (“it’s non-grammatical”) – and “it’ll help you out when you get frustrated” (also, oddly enough, it wasn’t immediately embraced).

Because it’s Friday, and because I think everyone can use a fun distraction from all *unruly *gestures this isI humbly ask that you suggest your potential tag lines in the comments.