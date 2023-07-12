The new trailer for Web of Wyrd confirms that Lance Reddick is still playing Hellboy

Developer Upstream Arcade has shared the second trailer for Hellboy Web of Wired, the upcoming roguelike action brawler based on Mike Mignola’s supernatural comedy series, during the ID @ Xbox Digital Showcase on Tuesday. After logging in just a minute, the trailer showed a glimpse of Wired Networkgameplay, as well as featuring Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire), who was announced as the voice of Hellboy in December, before his death in March.

It was first revealed at last year’s Game Awards, Hellboy Web of Wyrd centers in Hellboy as he embarks on a mission to rescue an agent from the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense (aka BPRD) who mysteriously disappeared while investigating a mysterious mansion known as the Butterfly House. Navigating the hallways of the house, Hellboy is transported to the Wyrd – a primordial realm of supernatural entities and powerful secrets. In order to save the minion and prevent a horrific fate, Hellboy will have to do what he does best: strike, aim, and wisely make his way through an onslaught of demonic foes.

The series is set in Mike Mignola’s comic strip series and features an original story penned by Mignola himself. Hellboy Web of Wired It features an art style that faithfully attempts to recreate the comics aesthetic inspired by German Expressionism, with stark shadows and standout black silhouettes paired with vibrant colors. Upstream Arcade has been quiet lately regarding the game’s development, especially in light of Reddick’s tragic pass. This new trailer is an encouraging sign Hellboy Web of WiredGo ahead, and we hope to see more updates (including a release date) in the near future.

Hellboy Web of Wired It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Windows PC and is wishlisted on Steam.

