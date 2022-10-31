The new Soulslike has Octopath Traveler-style pixel art

GIF : Dream effect entertainment

corp duel. It looks so beautiful that you’ll forgive thinking that it’s an RPG from Square Enix. But it’s actually made by some independent developers who decided to make Soulslike out of retro pixel art. And the effect is incredible.

Duel Corp. It is an action RPG game reminiscent of Octopate Traveler It can be played in both single player and co-op. The description on its Discord server is an unrestricted class system where classes and weapons can be tailored according to the player’s preferences. According to the game programmer, Company duel..-inspired aesthetics Octopate Travelerbut the gameplay is inspired by dark souls 3 And the Mount & Blade: Warband. Although the world is generated procedurally (somewhat random), the overall structure will be closer to dark souls 3.

The developers said: “We are trying to influence the generation so that it is not just a randomly generated map, but each region has its own characteristics” Kotaku. “The equipment and combat behavior of the enemies are also procedurally generated. That is, the enemies always behave the same depending on their appearance. This allows the player to learn it, which is important for the combat system and is different in every game.”

The official Discord account reads: “Our design goal is to make gameplay challenging, dynamic and slower, with less focus on story.” But don’t worry if you like Soulslike’s little story. The game will feature NPCs, quests, and dialogue system.

The developers have promised a lot of combat options. The Steam page says that players will have access to “70 different talents, over 100 unique skills [and] spells, six different classes, [and] More than 20 unlockable options. Duel Corp. It will also allow players to customize the accompanying AI to allow for more flexibility in combat.

Duel Corp. It enters closed alpha phase in 2022 and will be available in steam. Early access will be available sometime in 2023.