July 5, 2023

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak is so legit Samsung is asking for a takedown

Ayhan

If there was a company with more experience designing foldable phones, it would have to be Samsung. That’s because the company is working on a fifth generation of Folds, far more than its closest competitor. However, as we have seen, the new arrivals are like the latest Google Pixel Fold I literally closed the gap.

All eyes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 We are fast approaching Samsung disassembly 2023 It’s due later this month, but the latest leak gives us our first real-world glimpse at one of the phone’s biggest changes — its gapless hinge design. A Twitter user has posted alleged real photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a gapless hinge Ahmed Qweider, but was quickly removed shortly after. That’s pretty telling if you ask us.

