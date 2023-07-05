The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak is so legit Samsung is asking for a takedown

If there was a company with more experience designing foldable phones, it would have to be Samsung. That’s because the company is working on a fifth generation of Folds, far more than its closest competitor. However, as we have seen, the new arrivals are like the latest Google Pixel Fold I literally closed the gap.

All eyes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 We are fast approaching Samsung disassembly 2023 It’s due later this month, but the latest leak gives us our first real-world glimpse at one of the phone’s biggest changes — its gapless hinge design. A Twitter user has posted alleged real photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a gapless hinge Ahmed Qweider , but was quickly removed shortly after. That’s pretty telling if you ask us.

You can still find The photos he shared, which revealed how the two halves of the inner screen essentially face each other when the phone is closed. As a result, there doesn’t seem to be any gap between the screen where the hinge is. Most people might not be bothered by these gaps in foldable phones, especially when they don’t factor in how they use them, but there are several important reasons why this iterative upgrade is important.

Wrinkle should be less noticeable

Having spent a great deal of time testing the Google Pixel Fold recently, I set the expectation that all folds going forward should feature zero-gap designs with their hinges. It became quite evident in our comparison of the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, where we saw that the zero-hinge design results in a less noticeable crease.

Earlier this year, rumors were circulating about how Samsung might be working on a waterdrop hinge design with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — and these new leaked photos seem to confirm it. This should make the crease less noticeable, especially when watching videos because they can often become an eyesore at just the right angle. If you’ve ever tried to view in full screen in folds like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you know exactly how a distraction a crease can be.

Not only will the crease be quieter with the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s inner 7.6-inch display, but it’ll also appear less noticeable when you’re using the touchscreen. Again, it’s not an overwhelming change, but the problems of seeing and feeling the crease can add up. For mobile gamers who need precise actions, the crease adds a bit of a challenge.

More pocket-sized design

Another benefit of the gapless hinge design is that the phone can be much thinner than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 had a bulge 0.62 inches thick on the side where its hinge was fused when closed, versus the Pixel Fold’s uniform 0.5 inch thinness. It may not look like a huge gap on paper, but believe us, it makes a huge difference when you hold it.

If these leaked real-world images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are indeed legit, we should be getting a foldable image that will be slimmer and more pocketable. Although previous reports indicated that it measures around 0.53 inches (13.5 mm), which still isn’t as thin as newer foldable devices like the Motorola Razr+ and Pixel Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 felt awkward to hold with its aspect ratio, which made it feel longer and narrower than other phones — so maybe the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will at least feel better with this new hinge design.

But of course, a thinner phone can also call into question its durability, because thinner phones look more fragile.

Improved durability against wear

It’s hard to say whether a slimmer phone will make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 more vulnerable to breakage. However, the gap-free design will help mitigate crease wear over time. We know this first because we’ve used the Galaxy Z Fold 4 since its release, and we’ve noticed that the hinge now feels a lot more flexible than when we first used it.

By implementing a gapless hinge design, it can reduce crease wear over time. Although the answer is still not clear whether or not the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will benefit from an improved water resistance rating because of this. We last heard that it could jump to an IP58 rating, higher than the Z Fold 4’s IPX8 rating, but that rumor is now in doubt.

In addition to focusing on the hinge, the leaked images also gave us a look at the back of the phone – where we can see that the LED flash has been relocated outside the main camera housing. Unfortunately, there is absolutely no clue as to the details behind those sensors. It won’t be long before we know what else Samsung has in store for its foldable. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has all the leaks and rumors you need in one place.