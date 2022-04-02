The New England Patriots acquired WR DeVante Parker by trading with the Miami Dolphins

FOXBORO, MA – In a rare deal between East Asian rivals, the New England Patriots have acquired a wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins Devante Parker The fifth-round pick for the fifth round is in 2022 versus the third-round pick in 2023, a source told ESPN’s Adam Shifter on Saturday.

Dolphin Possession Trek Hill And signing free agent Cedric Wilson Jr. made Parker an expendable one. Miami will now have two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two third-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Parker could be the best choice for the Patriots’ sophomore quarterback Mac JonesJoining a receiving corps of senior returnees Jacoby MyersAnd the Nelson Agulur And the Kendrick Burne.

The Patriots inherit the remaining two years of Parker’s contract, which demands him earn base salaries of $5.65 million in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023.

The Patriots expect to get a third-round compensatory pick in 2023 as a result of a corner loss JC Jackson In free agency.

Since Bill Belichick became head coach of the Patriots in 2000, this was only his fifth trade with the Dolphins. Most notably in 2007 when Belichick dealt second- and seventh-round picks for Miami in exchange for receiver Wes Welker, who went on to set the franchise record for receptions (672).

Belichick Parker knows well how his teams have prepared to face him since 2015, when Louisville alum entered the NFL as a first-round pick for the Dolphins.

The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Parker played in 10 games last season (eight starts) and totaled 40 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns.

During his NFL career, he played in 93 games (64 starts), with a total of 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is the sixth leading dolphin recipient of all time.

Parker’s breakout season came in 2019, when he scored 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns in 72 catches. However, his production was limited by his health over the next two seasons, when he missed 9 joint matches and scored a total of 1,308 yards.

When Dolphins’ new coaching staff assembled a specialty reception room for post-hunting spacer and yard creation, Parker—a traditionally possession receiver—stood like an outsider.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.