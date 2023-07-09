For programmers developing with AI, OpenAI’s recent announcement was a bombshell: a new ChatGPT decoder plug-in with a host of features that could revolutionize programmers’ workflows. Available next week specifically to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the tool is another milestone in rapidly advancing AI capabilities, following the introduction of GPT-4 and the introduction of web browsing.

Focusing on data visualization, the codec interpreter – similar to the plugin from Wolfram – can convert data into more understandable and comprehensive formats. The ability to generate clean Python code, as well as convert files between formats, is also within its competence.

But OpenAI’s new tool doesn’t stop there. It has also proven effective for unconventional tasks—such as proving to people who believe the Earth is flat that the Earth is, in fact, round. Or rather, spherical.

Shared by Ethan Mullick, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Blog How ChatGPT can “use Code Interpreter in a new and interesting way”, such as using facts and code to fight flat-earthers. “I asked him to prove to those who doubted that the Earth revolves around the code, and he gave various arguments, combining the text with the code and images.”

Decode Try a similar approach The results, while not identical, were similar. To prove that the Earth is spherical, ChatGPT calculated the latitude on Earth needed to spot a star at a given angle above the horizon. Using Python code, use Sirius as an example. After doing the calculation, ChatGPT concluded that observing Sirius at 20 degrees above the horizon required a latitude near the North Pole.

This code-based demonstration reaffirmed the idea that the curvature of the Earth affects the stars we see, a phenomenon incompatible with a flat Earth. Likewise, he explained why some constellations, such as the Southern Cross, are visible only from specific locations—again, due to the curvature of the Earth.

In another example, I used a Python program to deduce that “an observer who is 6 feet tall can see about 4.83 kilometers (or about 3 miles) to the horizon before the curvature of the Earth begins to obstruct vision”

We tried to be more stubborn, and tried to convince the chatbot that it was wrong. We argued that it was all a conspiracy, that the Coriolis effect is caused by winds rather than the curvature of the Earth, and that it is the Earth moving up that pulls things down rather than gravity. We’ve also argued that time zones exist because the sun and moon orbit the earth, causing some areas to lighten and others to darken.

ChatGPT has met every one of our blows. This robot does not want to believe.

ChatGPT Code Interpreter opens up a world of possibilities, from making workflows easy and efficient to settling age-old debates. Next time you have doubts about how the universe works, remember: ChatGPT has already solved the chicken-and-egg question, and now has written the code to set things right.

This, in and of itself, represents a new kind of universal language. Because when it comes to proving that the Earth is round, there is no conclusive argument that beats Python.