The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is proving to be confusing

I don’t need to tell you that a file Call of duty The franchise is very popular. Likewise, you are well aware that a file modern war sub franchise inside Call of duty Very successful too. So it is not surprising that we get something else Call of Duty Modern WarfareAh, this one is a sequel to 2019 MW Reboot. However, did you know that this is actually the tenth modern war The fourth game to end in 2? What a world we live in…

Yesterday, after much speculation and So many rumorsInfinity Ward and Activision have officially announced that the next long-term entry Call of duty The franchise will be titled Modern Warfare II. We even got a new logo for our next shoot. It’s uh… it’s okay. It’s a good slogan. moving forward.

Now we don’t know much about this game, other than it being a follow up to 2019 modern war Reboot. I suppose there will be weapons. Some multiplayer modes. Maybe a cool job involving night vision goggles or tanks. to get to know , Call of duty shit. But while I can’t predict the future, at least not yet, I can look into the past and deconstruct the insane web of franchise that Activision has built using modern war a series.

Here is the full list of Call of duty games that use the modern war Noun. some of these Mobile ports or handheld portsbut all officially shipped with “modern war“On the front of the box, so they count in my book:

Call of Duty Part 4 Modern Warfare modern war 2 Modern Warfare 3 Modern Warfare Reflex Edition modern warfare horde Modern Warfare Remastered Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Force Recon Modern Warfare (2019 reboot) Modern Warfare II (later reboot)

Let’s try to clarify this. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a sequel to Modern Warfare (2019)which was a reboot of modern war, It has nothing to do with Modern Warfare Remastered or Modern Warfare 2 Remasteredand both are part of the same substring within call of Dutyy includes Modern Warfare 2: Force Recon And modern warfare hordewhich is the DS port of modern war 2but not the remastered version but the original version, which is not the new game just announced, which is a sequel to the replayed version modern warfare.

Wait, I’m even more confused. Regardless, Modern Warfare II (no modern war 2) later this year across the usual platforms, I suppose. Technically, according to my count, the 47 Call of duty game ever. We all live in hell.