The new Apple Leak reveals a surprising iPhone 15 design

03/12 update below. This post was originally published on March 9

iPhone 15 leaks tell us that Apple is reserving its most exciting and controversial upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. A new leak has now revealed exactly how the most divisive change will work, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen on a smartphone before.

posted on MacRumors forum By the same source that revealed the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island last year, the leak suggests that the solid-state volume buttons coming to iPhone 15 Pro models will work at all times — surprisingly, even when the battery is dead.

Insiders explain that this functionality is due to an all-new microprocessor coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which will replace Apple’s “ultra low power mode” used on existing models. Ultra Low Power Mode is currently able to use Apple Pay and activate Bluetooth for Find My Network when the battery is dead.

Not only will the new microprocessor that will ship in the 15 Pro models manage these tasks, but it will also be able to sense capacitive button presses, hold them, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action button ( (currently the ringer key), and the power button, while the phone is off or on,” explains the insider.

“The new microprocessor will also take over the Find My Card, Bluetooth/UW and Apple Pay Express features (previously managed by SoPs with Low Power), while the phone is off, greatly improving power consumption during these downtimes.”

Interestingly, the leaker mentions that Apple is currently testing two capacitive volume button configurations. The first adjusts the volume by swiping up and down, while the second uses presses with the speed of adjustment determined by the pressure applied. This strongly indicates that the buttons will have 3D Touch-like functionality.

What’s missing from the leaked info are details about the new solid-state mute button. Skepticism was high about a departure from the Switch design that iPhones have used since they were first launched in 2007. However, MacRumors notes The mute button could potentially be programmable, unlocking the potential for an Ultra-style Action button on the Apple Watch. Something that will probably interest a lot of iPhone fans.

What other things make you excited? As has become custom, upgrades to standard iPhone 15 models will be smaller, with an update to the iPhone 14 Pro design, Dynamic Island, A16 chip, and USB-C (with MFi restrictions).

The biggest changes are reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with leaks claiming they will have the world’s thinnest bezels, an amazing new A17 chip, upgraded LiDAR, and a giant rear camera. On the flip side, buyers can expect iPhone 15 Pro prices to skyrocket — living on the bleeding edge doesn’t come cheap.

Update 03/12: The leaked MacRumors software is back with more details on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max capacitive buttons, which is exciting news.

in New Publication, the leaker – who revealed several minute details about the iPhone 14 last year – revealed that “the capacitive buttons will work very well with gloves and cases.” This is due to the sensitivity option that iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max owners can access in Settings.

Also leaky States Apple refers to the solid-state replacement of the mute switch as the “action button” — the same terminology the company uses for the dedicated button on the Apple Watch Ultra. If the company implements the button in the same way, as expected, users will be able to choose from a range of quick launch options, such as the camera.

However, the company could go a step further and reverse its implementation of Double tap setup, which would open custom shortcut options, covering everything from HomeKit automation tasks to ordering your favorite coffee from Starbucks. The possibilities are nearly endless and would point to a radical reinvention of the mute switch that might just convince audiences that it needs an overhaul.

