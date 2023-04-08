The NBA is investigating the Mavs for sitting two key players amid the playoff chase

Tim McMahonESPN staff writer3 minutes to read

The National Basketball Association will investigate The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to retire several key players in Friday night’s 115-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls eliminated the team from Western Conference play contention.

“The NBA today launched an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Mavericks’ roster decisions and game conduct in connection with last night’s Chicago Bulls Mavericks game, including the motives behind those actions,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Saturday.

Dallas entered the day tied with the Bulls for the 10th-best prospect in the lottery and owed the New York Knicks a protected Top-10 pick as the final push to trade Kristaps Porzingis.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd called the decision an “organizational decision” to rest the majority of Dallas’ regular rotation, attributing the selection to Governor Mark Cuban and General Manager Nico Harrison.

The Mavs announced late Friday morning that All-Star Kyrie Irving (recovering from a right foot injury), shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), small forward Josh Green (rest) and power forward/center Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury). recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all sit against the bulls, mainly for precautionary reasons.

All-Star guard Luka Doncic played the first 12 minutes, 35 seconds before missing the rest of the game.

“We don’t wave the white flag too much,” Kidd said after the game. “that it [that] Sometimes the decisions are tough in this business. We’re trying to build a championship team. With this decision, perhaps this is a step back. But hopefully that will lead us forward.”

Kidd said the Mavs do not plan to host Doncic or any of the players who sat out Sunday’s season finale against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Of course I understand” the fans’ thinking process that protecting the lottery site is Dallas’s smartest long-term strategy, Mavericks Gov. Mark Cuban, who paid a $600,000 fine in 2018 for admitting publicly that the Mavs were cisterns, said Wednesday night.

“Guys don’t want to do that,” Cuban said Wednesday. “The players won’t do that. The players don’t.”

Cuban did not respond to requests for comment regarding the organization’s decision to exclude several players or the league’s investigation.