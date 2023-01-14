January 14, 2023

The NBA admitted referees missed 7 calls in the Mavericks Lakers’ end, but not the number 1 that angered LeBron James

the Dallas Mavericks He scored one of their most dramatic wins of the season on Thursday with Double overtime victory Los Angeles Lakersthough not without some controversy along the way.

This controversy was not mitigated when the NBA released its latest report the next day.

Neither team was thrilled with the officiating of the game, but the Lakers were especially angry when their comeback came close to finishing the game in regulation. The biggest point of contention was the potential winner by a Lakers winger Troy Brown Jrwhich was banned by the Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. To send the game into overtime.

LeBron James He was particularly angry. for every ESPN’s Dave McMenaminBrown gave a diplomatic answer to reporters in the Lakers locker room after the game, but when a reporter followed up on referee Joshua Tiven’s explanation—specifically that Hardaway only made “Five touch height’, which is legal — James entered from 20 feet away:

“No, that’s wrong,” James said forcefully for everyone in the room to hear. “It’s wrong. Whatever it is.” [Brown] He says, it’s wrong. That’s a blatant ***, and they should have called it a name.”

Not the words of a man happy to lose a game 119-115 and fall to 19-23 on the season. It would have been a game hit even with perfect management, as Luke Doncic hit three pointers in the final minute to force both the first and second overtimes.

The NBA confirmed that the ruling was stopped a day later, just not in the way James and the Lakers had hoped. Another two minute report A whopping seven calls and no missed calls identified the officials in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime periods, but they ensured that the no call on Hardaway was valid.

See also  Lakers' Russell Westbrook gives context to viral videos

Supporting the NBA’s interpretation of Tiffin’s post-game comments:

Hardaway Jr. (DAL) legally challenges Brown Jr.’s (LAL) jump shot attempt and tackles the ball. Any “high five” contact is considered accidental.

If the Lakers want something to feel angry about, the league has admitted that officials missed two calls on the same possession at the end of the first overtime. With less than 15 seconds left, James headed for the basket while being guarded by Doncic, but was blocked by an assist. Christian Wood. A scramble for the ball resulted in Doncic recovering it to force double overtime.

In the L2M report, the NBA noted that Wood “initiated contact with James’ left arm before blocking the shot,” while Doncic initiated contact with James. Wayne Gabriel, which “affects his ability to control rebounds”. Basically, two fouls were wasted in one shot.

Of course, the Lakers have benefited from some misadventures, too. All five other missed calls in the report reported to Los Angeles, with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban describing the performance as “Worst official gameon Twitter.

LeBron James said some words to the officials after the Lakers lost in double overtime to the Mavericks. (Photo by Kevork Djansizian/Getty Images)

