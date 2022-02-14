The names of Canadian truck convoy donors leaked after the breach was reported

Borders are closed for the second day in a row by people continuing to protest mandates for a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, near the border in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Gautier

Feb 14 (Reuters) – A website dedicated to publishing the leaked data said it had received a packet of donor information for Canadian truck drivers after a fundraising platform popular among the movement’s supporters was hacked.

The organization Rejecting Secrets Distributed on its website announced that it had 30 megabytes of donor information from the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, including names, email addresses, zip codes and IP addresses.

At the same time, GiveSendGo appears to be offline.

Visitors to the site were met with the message that the site is under maintenance and “we will be back very soon”. Messages requesting comment from the site operators were not immediately returned.

A journalist at the digital news site Daily Dot said on Twitter that the site was hacked overnight and its front page was briefly replaced with a clip from “Frozen” and a statement accusing it of supporting an “insurgency in Ottawa.”

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the hack or the allegations about the leak, though the Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) has a long history of hosting leaked data from right-wing organizations, including the far-right Patriots Front and Right Watchers.

The DDoS said that because the donor’s information contains sensitive personal information, it will not make the data publicly available but will instead show it to “journalists and researchers.”

DDoS describes itself as a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling the free transfer of data for the public interest.

Funding the Canadian protests has emerged as a major point of interest as authorities in Ottawa and elsewhere try to control rallies, which have been blockading cities and border crossings across Canada with demands that include the removal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. .

GiveSendGo has become a major channel for fundraising for protesters after crowdfunding platform GoFundMe blocked donations to the movement. The group said earlier this month that it had raised $8 million for the protests.

North America’s busiest commercial link reopened to traffic late Sunday, the Canada Border Services Agency said, ending a six-day blockade, after Canadian police acquitted protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions. Read more

Raphael Satter reports. Editing by Nick McPhee, Thomas Janowski and Howard Goller

