The mother of the UGA football player who was killed in the plane crash says the family has “no plans” to take legal action

Less than 24 hours after a spokesperson for the law firm representing the family of a University of Georgia football player who was killed in a car accident indicated they would file a lawsuit, his mother told FOX 5 that they had no plans to take legal action.

The family attorney for 20-year-old Devin Willock shared a press release Thursday afternoon before the Athens-Clark County Court. Roy Wylie IV, a representative for the victim’s family, said Willock’s parents had requested “time and space” to properly process their grief. Charlene Wheelock, Devin’s mother, was expected to join Willie IV, from Go Big Injury Lawyers, but she wasn’t there.

The lawyer said Willock’s parents were unable to attend Thursday’s news conference in Athens. Willock’s statement did not give details of a pending lawsuit related to their son’s death.

“As there are no words to be found to describe the grief we are going through over our loss, the support of all who have shared the kind words and loving memories of Devin during this time has helped us,” the statement said. bit. “What we would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a footballer. He was a trusted friend, a supportive and loving brother, a dedicated student and an amazing son.”

FOX 5 spoke with a representative on Wednesday, who adamantly indicated that they will file a lawsuit in connection with the incident.

Willock’s image and likeness was used in an advertising campaign. Willock’s billboards can still be found in and around the Athens area.

Willock was one of four people in an SUV that crashed just before 3 a.m. Sunday, just hours later A day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships by Georgia Bulldog.

According to a crash report released TuesdayWillock was sitting behind the driver’s seat of a black 2021 Ford Expedition when it left the road along Barnett Shoals Road a short distance before Stroud Street.

The report states that Willock was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV after the vehicle violently tore two utility poles and crashed the back of the vehicle into a tree. Died at the scene.

The driver, 24-year-old UGA recruiting employee Chandler Lecroy, was trapped in the car. She will be transported to the Athens Piedmont Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Wednesday, She was buried in her hometown of Toccoa.

A UGA football player and recruiting specialist were killed and two others were injured in a violent accident along Barnett Shoals Road in Athens during the early morning hours of January 15, 2023. (Fox 5)

The report states that 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who was in the front passenger seat, and 26-year-old recruiter Torrey Bowles, who was in the right rear seat, were injured. They were still recovering as of Wednesday evening.

While the accident report was released on Tuesday, investigators say toxicology reports likely won’t surface for a few more months.

The report points to excessive speed as a contributing factor to the fatal crash.