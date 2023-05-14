The most popular iPhone games that can be played right now (May 2023)

When you have the latest and best iPhone, that means you can play any mobile game with ease — thanks to the sheer power of a smartphone and the buttery smoothness of a smartphone. In fact, even if your iPhone is a few years old, you’ll still have a great gaming experience on the go.

And while there are millions of them in Apple App Store And Apple Arcade Here’s a very useful list of the most popular games – broken down by the most popular free games and paid games available for iPhone in May 2023 (most of these games are available as iPad games too).

From simple match-3 games to powerful MMORPGs, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best games for you top free And highest paid Games (20 games in total) to help you browse the App Store easily. There are several winners below:

1. Go Monopoly!

Everyone’s favorite Monopoly game is now available to play on Apple iPhone with it Monopoly Go!. It features the same gameplay as the original game, but it’s faster, more brutal, and tougher. Play with your friends and family from all over the world, while the goal of the game is to buy real estate, build houses and hotels, collect Monopoly Money, bankrupt everyone, and destroy their property.

2. Saeed Hospital: ASMR Doctor

Manage your own hospital Saeed Hospital: ASMR Doctor Medical simulation game. In the central hospital, you can play as a doctor or a nurse to help your patients recover from all kinds of diseases.

If you want a bigger overview, you can also take on the role of a hospital manager to build, maintain and manage your own hospital and staff. The more patients you help, the more money you get to upgrade the medical center and make a better hospital.

3. Royal Match

Royal Match is a match 3 puzzle game where you help King Robert restore his kingdom to its glory. The more you match, the more levels you complete, and the more you restore the kingdom. Meanwhile, you can unlock bonus levels and rooms to collect coins to survive.

4. My Doge: Puzzle game

Doge is a puzzle game where you help the Doge meme by drawing shields and barriers around it with one move, so it will stay safe from attacking bees and other dangers. There are 100 levels full of puzzles and mind games to save the Doge.

5. Gardens

Gardenscapes is a puzzle game of swapping and matching with hundreds of different levels where you build the garden of your dreams with the help of Austin the butler. It features tons of gardens, fountains, mazes, and more that you have to restore, while unlocking characters and puzzles along the way. You can also connect the app to your Facebook account, so you can be neighbors with your friends.

6. Roblox

Immerse yourself in a fully virtual experience in Roblox, a multi-platform game available on Apple iOS, Android, Windows and Xbox devices. The app is part opart games and part social networking where you can play games, create your own game, or just chat with friends from all over the world with thousands of experiences – think of it as Club Penguin, but for Gen Z.

7. Subway Surfers

Set in Windy Chicago, Subway Surfer is an endless runner game where you play Jake, a graffiti artist, as he runs through subways and train yards to escape from an inspector and his dog. You must dodge moving subways, poles, tunnel walls, barriers and more to get items and power-ups to increase your speed and upgrade your special abilities.

8. Impossible History: A Challenging Mystery

Why go on a real date when you can play The Impossible History: A Challenging Mystery on your iPhone? The puzzle-based mobile game where you solve puzzles and brain teasers to enhance romantic relationships. Draw, swipe, swipe, tap, drag and more to fix misunderstandings for couples on dates until they find true love.

9. Honkai: Star Rail

Aboard the Astral Express with The Nameless, a group of adventurers, they travel the galaxy to find new civilizations, meet new friends, and adventure on strange worlds in Honkai: Star Rail—a fantasy space RPG from developers HoYoverse Games. Follow the Aeons, a race of god-like beings who can control reality, as they try to battle an evil force called the Splinter.

10. Call of Duty: Mobile

A few years ago, Activision created a mobile version of its hit video game called Call of Duty: Mobile. This is the fourth season of a first-person shooter with multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Battle Royale, and more. This is a multi-platform game for iOS and Android devices.

The most popular paid iPhone games

1. Minecraft ($7)

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world and is available to play on the Apple iPhone for just $7. It is a sandbox game where players can create and explore the world to climb mountains, discover caves, and mine precious minerals to build houses, weapons, villages, and more.

You can also check out our guide to How to play Minecraft for free.

2. Monopoly – Classic Board Game ($5)

play now monopoly with your Apple mobile device. This is the classic board game version with new graphics and fun animations in a fully immersive mobile experience. Roll the dice and roam all over the board buying real estate, building houses and hotels, collecting Monopoly money, and bankrupting friends and family.

You can even play as classic game pieces, including scottie, cat, T-Rex, Rubber duck, and more. And since this paid version is only $5, it’s ad-free with no interruptions or distracting pop-ups.

3. Geometry Dash ($2)

Geometry Dash is a rhythm-based platform game where players control shapes to jump from point A to point B with unique soundtracks for each level. The game also has a level editor where you can create and share your own levels. The app is only $2 and doesn’t include any in-app purchases, so unlocking new icons and characters depends entirely on your skills throughout the game.

4. Bloons TD 6 ($7)

at $7, Bloons TD 6 is a top-down tower defense where players create defenses made up of hero monkeys, structures, towers, bridges, and traps to stop “bloons”, balloon-like objects, from emerging from each map. Players collect coins to upgrade their defenses.

5. Alert! ($2)

It’s a “Who am I?” game. , but it is appropriate for the digital age. Created by Ellen DeGeneres, Head up! It is charades with a twist. You place your iPhone (offscreen) on your forehead, then a name or address appears on the screen, your friends or family have to act out the clues, and then you have to guess the name of the character, movie title, animal, superhero, and more within 60 seconds. You can even play via Apple Facetime or Zoom. Not bad for only two dollars.

6. Papa’s Frizzy Restaurant To Go! ($1)

Make the best ice cream sundaes with Papa’s Freezeria to go! . For just $1, play as a worker in a seaside ice cream shop, where more and more customers come for dessert during the hectic and hot summer season. Take ice cream orders, make and serve dessert, while earning points and tips for upgrades around the store.

7. Incredibox ($5)

at $5, Incredibox Part game and part music app where players can create their own music with slick a cappella sound, graffiti and drip style graphics, and beatbox animation. Create beats, effects, melodies, and sounds in drag-and-drop mechanics to improve your pitches and voice. You can even save and download your masterpieces to share with your friends and family or just yourself.

8. Plague Inc. ($1)

Why live through a pandemic in reality when you can play with one on your iPhone? At $1, Plague Inc. A strategy game where you must end humanity with deadly pathogens during a global pandemic. However, people around the world are more adaptable than you think, so you have to create and develop more and more deadly viruses to wipe out all the people on Earth.

9. Reed’s First Trip ($1)

Angry Birds is back, baby! Red’s first ride is a remake of the classic mobile game from the late 2000s with new graphics, new levels, new features, and more. However, the goal remains the same: release Angry Birds to destroy greedy pigs and their hulks to recover stolen eggs.

10. Stardew Valley ($5)

At $5, Stardew Valley is an open-world farm simulation game with role-playing elements. Inherit a plot of land and a small house in Pelican Town from your grandfather, clear the land and plant it with crops and livestock, earn money to expand and upgrade your farm plot.

Meanwhile, Stardew Valley won a Breakthrough Award from Golden Joysticks in 2016 with over 50 hours of gameplay and fun.

What are you looking for in Apple iPhone games

There are millions upon millions of apps and games in the Apple App Store, so it can be intimidating to start with just one app to play. While the lists of the most popular games—both free and paid—are a good place to start, there are a few other factors to consider before clicking “download.” Here’s what to look for in Apple iPhone games.

First of all, if you have a very old iPhone, you should check if it is compatible with the mobile game. Most games require your iPhone to be running at least iOS 8 or higher — compatible with Apple iPhone 4S or higher. This iPhone model was released in October 2011, so any previous iPhone version will not be compatible with these games.

You should also be aware of how much space is available on your iPhone. The file size of mobile games can range from a few hundred megabytes all the way up to around 20GB, so if you don’t have enough space on your smartphone, you won’t be able to download completely to your devices. If that’s the case, you should consider deleting some apps to free up some space, get a new iPhone with more storage, or consider downloading a brand new game.

Next, you should consider the price. While there are plenty of free games out there, free doesn’t necessarily mean completely free. Many of these free games offer in-app purchases for upgrades. For example, in the game Royal Match -You have a limited number of lives to play, once you lose a life, you have to wait 30 minutes to get it back. However, if you pay, you can unlock the app to get more lives.

Unfortunately, the same can be said for a paid game as well. Just because you have to pay for an app initially doesn’t mean there aren’t additional in-app purchases available. But, if a mobile game is too expensive, the unlocked version should probably be downloaded to your iPhone.

In addition, you can also get a subscription to Apple Arcade for $5 per month. To unlock all iOS games available without in-app purchases to play on iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple TV. If you are a fan of mobile games, this is the way to go.

The last thing you should be looking for in an Apple iPhone game is if it looks interesting. If the game seems too fun or challenging, click download and immerse yourself in a whole new world and experience.

Upcoming iPhone games

