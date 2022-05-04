The most beautiful stars on the red carpet – The Hollywood Reporter

On May 2, the stars avoided the outrageous outfits of the past at the Met Galas and instead played the full gamut from quiet elegance to full-on drama on the steps of the New York ladder. The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

the night Dress code “witching gilt and white tie” It was interpreted in countless ways by the attendees who ranged from co-host Blake Lively to Cardi BMaud Apatow gilded ageLouisa Jacobson – or the woman who caused the biggest party fashion frenzy and social media frenzy in what was her last red carpet moment of the night, Kim kardashianHe wears who – which Marilyn Monroe dress He is accompanied by Pete Davidson.

With this fundraising for the Museum Costume Institute centered around Her latest galleryIn America: An Anthology of Fashion, several guests chose looks that honor the Americana theme. Others praised New York City, while others channeled the idea of ​​”gilded luster” into the literal sense. Perhaps most importantly, very few in the audience showed up in the lavish outfits that had become the headlines at previous events, and instead opted for looks that exude drama while never going out of style.

Here is a selection of the high wattage women who stood out on Monday night Red, white and blue carpet.

Kim Kardashian in a Jean Louis design

Kim kardashian

Gotham / Getty Images

It was his last night that grabbed the lion’s share of the headlines: Kim Kardashian wore the classic Marilyn Monroe-designed Jean Louis dress, which the iconic Madison Square Garden icon famously wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy. Working with both Julien’s Auctions and Ripley’s Believe It or Not, the dress’s current owners, Kardashian wore the original fake dress, embellished with more than 6,000 crystals, only to walk the museum steps with Pete Davidson, changing it into a replica she wore the moment she entered the doors. On Instagram, Kardashian noted that she was “honored” to wear the historic design, thanking Ripley and adding, “I am forever grateful for this moment.”

Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung

Michelle Yeoh

Jeff Kravitz / Movie Magic

The Everything everywhere at once The star hit the red carpet in a mint green gown in recycled silk by Atelier Prabal Gurung, paired with a Richard Mille watch and jewelry that included the stunning Forest Valley necklace, also designed by Gurung for Tasaki, made of Akoya, southern sea pearls, diamonds, aquamarine and sapphire The tourmaline is inlaid with platinum. “For us, she is everything we look forward to and always inspires,” Gurung said of Yeoh on the red carpet.

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Blake Lively

Gotham/GC Pictures (2)

The dead Gala The co-host was already pulling the cuffs for her Atelier Versace gown before revealing the backstory on the red carpet. At the base of the steps, an oversized arch of copper-colored satin was raised to reveal a green train, embroidered and embroidered to resemble the celestial map and the constellations painted on the ceiling of New York’s Great Central Station; Meanwhile, Art Deco decoration was supposed to evoke ideas of the Empire State Building. As for the look’s color change from bronze to green, when paired with Lorraine Schwartz’s Lively tiara and earrings, the result was a homage to Lady Liberty, she said. “It’s a tribute to the icons of New York,” Lively explained on the red carpet.

Janelle Mooney in Ralph Lauren

Janelle Monae

John Shearer / Getty Images

The actress described her custom Ralph Lauren halter dress as “a stunning glamor of the future.” The design began with a hood and apron fully embellished with crystal stripes and black sequins and descended into a mermaid skirt sequined and embroidered with over 36,000 jet-black rhinestones. Monáe finished her look with the Domino Dots ring, made of black and white diamonds and set in 18 karat white gold, by Delfina Delettrez.

Cardi B at Atelier Versace

Cardi B

Gotham / Getty Images

Twitter lit up like a house on fire when Cardi B arrived in her Atelier Versace gold metallic gown. Few looks evoke ‘gilded glamor’ quite like Cardi B’s gown, which was also among the night’s most intricate designs. Gold metal chains, featuring the Versace Musa and Greca symbols and totaling about a mile in length, were embroidered onto the sheer tulle dress, which took 1,300 hours to complete. The fingerless gloves are made the same way, while the hand-carved chain collar is meant to evoke images of the Victorian coat ruff. On Instagram, the rapper and songwriter considered herself the “Versace Cup”.

Tessa Thompson In the Carolina Herrera

Tessa Thompson

John Shearer / Getty Images

The corset detailing of Thompson’s frothy pink dress, a custom Wes Gordon look for Carolina Herrera, pays homage to the Gilded Age theme of the night, but the abundance of hand-pleated tulle in the tiered skirt was pure fantasy. Thompson paired the high and low dress with pearl and gold jewelry by Lady Gray and Delfina Delettres.

Glenn Close in Valentino

Glenn Close

John Shearer / Getty Images

For her first Met Gala, Glenn Close wore Valentino from head to toe, a look dedicated to creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, who also accompanied the actress on the red carpet. The fuchsia ensemble included an oversized embroidered robe, silk georgette shirt and trousers, paired with a clutch and leather gloves of the same colour, easily among the most popular colors of the night. I feel free; THR on the red carpet. “I feel that Pierpaolo helped me be who I am in an extraordinary situation, and I am very grateful for that.”

Alicia keys In Ralph Lauren

Alicia keys

John Shearer / Getty Images

Like Lively, Keys chose to pay homage to New York architecture with her look, a custom design by Ralph Lauren that combines a strapless dress embellished with 30,000 sheer crystals and black sequins, worn under a jewel-embroidered satin mantle, that details the New York skyline with more than 200,000 glitters. crystallize. Keys pair the look with antique emerald and diamond jewelry set in platinum, from the archives of Tiffany & Co..

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota Johnson

Jimmy McCarthy/Getty Images

Gucci arrived on the red carpet together, with Dakota Johnson posing between creative director Alessandro Michele and actor Jared Leto, who were twins in floral-embroidered suits in ivory silk. In between this pairing, the actress nonetheless stood out in a black sheer lace bodysuit adorned all over with metallic beaded fringe, which she wore a velvet draped robe embellished with crystal fringe. Complete the look with diamond earrings and a ring from the Messika Jewelry collaboration with Kate Moss.

Luisa Jacobson in Schiaparelli

Louisa Jacobson

Cindy Ord / MG22 / Getty Images

Cast members of HBO’s gilded age They acquitted themselves well on the Met Gala red carpet, from Kristen Baransky in Thom Browne to Jacobson, who wore a long-sleeved dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection by Daniel Roseberry. Made of hand-folded silk tulle with black tulle ruffles at the waist and hem, the dress also featured feathers with hand-painted gold leaf and molded leather skeletons, finished with a 24-karat gold finish. Corkscrew Curl earrings by David Webb complete the look in 18 karat gold.

Claire Dance in Lanvin

Claire Dance

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

Lanvin was a brand that lost its charm once it split from creative director Alber Elbaz in 2015 (the beloved designer died of COVID-19 in April 2021). But more recently, Lanvin is reclaiming some of its star power with its current creative director, Bruno Sialelli, and nowhere has that been more evident than in the pale yellow dress seen in Claire Danes on Monday night. Made of silk and Chantilly lace, including a massive ruffled hem, the sleeveless dress with a bias cut moved beautifully on the red carpet. The look was finished off with a black and white diamond cocooned veil.

Emma Stone In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone

John Shearer / Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s strategy for Met Gala guests has been rooted in sustainability, with the house’s 14 guests dressed in either an archival look or a vintage look. Stone chose the dress she wore to her 2020 post-wedding party, made of white silk and feathered around the edge. Silver Louis Vuitton pumps and pieces from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection completed the look.

Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra

Rachel Brosnahan

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

She was one of the other Golden Night girls The wonderful Mrs. Maisel The star, who wore a custom Joseph Altuzarra gown, was crafted from over 25,000 gold coins in various sizes, from tiny sequins along the belts to palm-sized pieces around the hem and fishtail train. The house noted that the dress, made entirely in New York, weighed about 70 pounds. Brosnahan accessorized the look with gold rings by Los Angeles-based designer Grace Lee.

Judy Turner Smith in Gucci

Judy Turner Smith

Demetrius Kambouris / Getty Images

In head-to-toe Gucci, Turner-Smith sparked more ideas for Josephine Baker than The Gilded Age, but the look manages to shine unabashedly. A crystal strass bra and fringed mini skirt were embellished with an almond pink pleated chiffon open skirt, while an assortment of Gucci high jewelry completed the look. “The inspiration was the Busby Berkeley musicals, and I love them,” Turner-Smith said on the red carpet.

Maud Apatow in Miu Miu

Maud Apatow

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

The trance The co-star radiated old Hollywood glamour in her special Miu Miu gown, crafted of black velvet, Chantilly lace with black crystals and fringe embroidery. Apatow’s Cartier jewelry included a vintage brooch from 1939 in her hair and a diamond-encrusted necklace in platinum.

Tiana Taylor in Iris van Herpen

Tiana Taylor

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

A few attendees chose the future of Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen, including Dove Cameron, Winnie Harlow, and Swedish street style star Frederic Robertson, but Tiana Taylor beautifully blended van Herpen’s art with a nod to the night’s theme. Her silk tie-dyed gown in beautiful violets rose above the museum steps, but her look was a bejeweled gold headdress, made to resemble leaves and vines seductively wrapped around Taylor’s face, by the House of Bali. Malakai. The actress cast the “Gilded Galaxy” look on Instagram.