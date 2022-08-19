The more descriptive boy’s partner, the fiercely descriptive girl appeared

Who has not met a very descriptive guy at a disco on the Internet and a girl who is not attracted to it:

This week’s hit is the biggest biopic duo with a cast in reverse. There are currently no memes (for young people: memes) that are running big:

Now let me lean close to the reader’s ear and explain: The original image is one From a club called Milk in Edinburgh After that started the journey to conquer the world Milk Edinburgh Club photorespectively The boy explains As known and new film

Truly

This is not new, it was made in Argentina in 2018, at first they were not the main characters in the photo, but a group stood next to them, and no one remembers them anymore because they were cut. Already on the Spanish-language Internet There has been a big run in recent yearsBut the English-speaking Internet has only just done it wonders Female interpretationOr more obvious

Female brother

to the film. By the way, ProGirl is Denise Sanchez

explained

A picture of them partying in a club in Buenos Aires started circulating again, taken at the end of the evening when they were already tired, and he doesn’t explain it, but he thinks it’s funny to sing to him. friend

Which, let’s take the reader by the shoulder and tell him: this is an interesting parallel with the original film, which, according to the actors, was taken at the end of a party, when they were not in the best shape.

Also, it is very valuable Add that: