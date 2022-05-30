May 30, 2022

The Mona Lisa was left unharmed but smeared with cream in a climate protest stunt

PARIS (Reuters) – The Mona Lisa was shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world’s most famous painting before smearing its surface with cream in an apparent climate publicity ploy.

The culprit was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass.

An author posted a post-accident video clip showing a Louvre worker cleaning the glass, “Maybe it’s just crazy for me…”. “(He) then proceeds to smear the cake on the glass, throwing roses all over before security confronts him.”

The Louvre could not be reached for comment.

Visitors take photos and video of the “Mona Lisa” after a cake is smeared on a protective glass at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France on May 29, 2022 in this screenshot obtained from a video on social media. Twitter / @klevisl007 / via REUTERS This image was provided by a third party. Compulsory credit.

Another video posted on social media showed the same employee finishing cleaning the painting while another host removes a wheelchair from in front of the da Vinci masterpiece.

“Think of the earth, people are destroying the earth,” the man wearing a French wig said in another video that showed him being led away from the Paris fair with a wheelchair, noting that the accident was likely an environmental activist. motivation.

(https://twitter.com/klevisl007/status/1530997381545738243

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/DR92RH7cGB)

(Tassilo Hamel reports). Editing by John Stonestreet

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

