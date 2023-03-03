The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a draft law to provide further salary hike to teachers

For the purpose of social and professional consultation, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday published a draft law on further salary hike for teachers and issues affecting public education on the government’s website, MTI reported. According to the information, preparing the drafts was preceded by months of professional work and online general education consultation with teachers.

On Wednesday, Zoltán Maruzsa, Secretary of State for Public Education of the Ministry of the Interior, personally informed the heads of the teachers’ unions and the National Faculty of Education about the start of the consultation.

An agreement was reached between interested representatives and the government on the schedule of talks, the announcement said, with the goal being for the parties to agree on as many issues as possible.

In the draft law released for consultation, the ministry has proposed further salary hike for teachers, simplification of teacher promotion and performance appraisal system, creation of public education employment relationship.

According to reports, one of the draft amendments to the law on further salary increases for teachers aims to amend the budget law and include in the law the obligations of the Hungarian government so that salary increases will continue despite the difficult situation caused by the war. and barriers.

The government could expect a 10 percent teacher pay rise from January, but once EU funding arrives for Hungary, the biggest teacher pay rise since the regime change, this year’s hike will be at least 21 percent. January, the notice says. Thereafter, compared to the wage level in 2021, the wage hike could be 25 per cent in 2024 and 29-30 per cent in 2025. The goal is for average teacher salaries to reach 80 percent of average graduate salaries by 2025.

They indicated that in addition to the salary hike, talks would also begin on public education and other issues affecting teachers. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formulated its plans keeping in mind the results of the online consultation with the teachers.

In the Public Education Online Consultation, the majority of teachers supported the fact that a pay raise should be a priority benefit if a teacher works in a disadvantaged area or with highly disadvantaged children. A substantial majority agreed that teachers’ pay should take performance into account in the future.

They stressed: The Ministry also proposes to change the teacher promotion system. According to the plans, the degree can be obtained in a much shorter time than before with a higher salary.

To increase the respectability of the teaching profession, the government plans to introduce the public education employment relationship, a type of employment that is tailored to the specifics of the public education process and prioritizes performance rather than age and length of service. .

As part of this, it is proposed to introduce a new pay band system, give preference to performance-based classification, promote advancement and ensure basic independence.