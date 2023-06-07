June 7, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Minecraft Trails and Tales update reveals three new achievements on Xbox

Ayhan 58 mins ago 2 min read

The next major Minecraft content update, Trails and Tales, is here, and we’ve now picked three new achievements for the survival sandbox game from Mojang.

The long-awaited Minecraft Trails and Tales update is now out and brings with it a host of new content for the game as well as three brand new Minecraft achievements to unlock. The Trails and Tales update adds a new cherry area to explore, two new mobs (the camel and the sniffer), bamboo and cherry wood combos, a new artifact feature, and much more. According to Mojang, the new olfactory mob is a gentle giant that once went extinct. You’ll need to get him back to the Overworld by finding and hatching his eggs. Sunbathers will help you smell the seeds of ancient plants: the torch flower and the pitcher plant.

To find sniffer eggs, Mojang says, you’ll need to dig in the sand “to find buried rubble and use the new brush tool to uncover treasures in suspicious sand and blocks of suspicious gravel.” Lucky players will find “a useful tool, a sniffing egg, or a pottery shard”. Finding four sherds makes a vase, and each pot seems to have its own story to tell.

Below, you’ll find the new Trails and Tales achievements for the Xbox console version of the game, but we’ve now selected them for Minecraft (Windows), Minecraft (Nintendo Switch), Minecraft (iOS), Minecraft (Android) and Minecraft (Kindle Fire).

Minecraft Achievements Tracks and Tales

There are three achievements worth a total of 50 Gamerscore, and none of them are secret.

See also  How to power Google's new generative AI search experience
name a description gamerscore
last transplant Plant any smelling seeds 10
Careful restoration Make a decorative vase from 4 pottery pieces 10
blacksmithing style Apply these blacksmith templates at least once: Spire, Snout, Rib, Ward, Silence, Vex, Tide, Wayfinder 30

Would you return to Minecraft to achieve these three achievements? Let us know!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Apple’s VR headset has up to two hours of battery life and costs $3,499

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The Apple developer beta is now free to download and install

17 hours ago Ayhan
6 min read

What distinguishes the Vision Pro headset from Apple?

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

25 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Nasdaq fell as technology stocks gave up gains

27 mins ago Izer
3 min read

The Iron Sheik, professional wrestling legend and Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 81

29 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Unraveling the Secrets of Mars’ Atmosphere: A Landmark Discovery by the European Space Agency

35 mins ago Izer