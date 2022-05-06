Philadelphia – Never say never.

One night the Mets were lukewarm, cooked, captain, finally finding their bats in the ninth inning and not stopping the tide until they scored seven runs against the Phillies.

In their most unlikely victory of the season, the Mets rebounded from six games in the final to win 8-7 at Citizens Bank Park, their biggest ninth inning comeback in 25 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Starling Marte’s RBI double against Corey Knebel gave the starting signal, but this was a complete comeback for the team. Brandon Nemo hit a two-hit to tie the game in a round that also included a double hit from JD Davis with two hitters.

Even ninth-inning magic overshadowed the Mets’ comeback in St. Louis on April 25, when he scored five goals with two ninth-inning wins in overcoming a two-round deficit.

This one included Homer’s two run of slack Francisco Lindor to start the comeback against James Norwood. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeill got hits to start the next wave. Mark Kanha’s RBI song brought Nebel’s leg another run before Dominic Smith was knocked out for match two. Then Davis, Nemo, and Mart delivered them, respectively.

Starling Marte rips a double RBI in the ninth inning. AP

Starling Mart (left) and Francisco Lindor (right) celebrate after the twice-running Homer Lindor in the ninth inning. AP

Taiguan Walker’s final round was the fourth, when he succumbed to back-to-back crawlers to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, burying the Mets in a 7-0 hole. The two pigeons were the first two allowed by Walker this season.

Velez sent nine rackets to the board in the first inning and scored four runs, three of which were won. After Kyle Schwarber walked in, Lindor booted Alec Baum for a foul and handed Harper twice the RBI. Castellanos followed him up with RBI on the ground and JT Realmuto’s song extended Phillies’ lead to 3-0. Rhys Hoskins walked past Jean Segura’s RBI single twice in a row to wrap up the run.

Lindor’s mistake changed the complexion of the half: a potential double-playing ball turned into another primary runner Velez. Boom hit a slow hitter in the next inning which Lindor briefly juggled—it became a single. Castellanos’ RBI player selection increased the Mets’ delay to 5-0.

The Mets celebrate in the dugout during their ninth inning rally. AP

Edwin Diaz’s reaction after he saved the ball in the Mets’ win over the Phillies. AP

In his previous start against the Phillies, last Saturday, Walker fired five goal-free rounds in which he allowed two hits and walked twice. Walker’s first start to the season against the Phillies came here on April 11, when he left after two rounds of lockdown with a shoulder discomfort later diagnosed as bursitis. He spent the next two weeks in IL.

The city of Adonis was a bright spot in the comfort of the Mets. The right damper pitched 2²/innings of goalless rest behind Chasen Shreve. Left Sheriff Monument 1 ¹ / Closing innings.

Phillies’ player, Aaron Nola, conceded only three strokes and one walk with seven strokes over seven innings. The right-hander, who lasted 101 throws, allowed the singles for Alonso and McNeil as well as Homer Marty.