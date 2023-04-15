The Metal Gear Solid 3 voice actor teases the Snake Eater remake

Metal Gear Solid vocalist and actress Donna Burke has Metal Gear fans once again hoping that a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is on the way.

Burke shared a photo of herself at work today and three simple words — “in progress” — but it was her accompanying photo that got the most attention:

More tweets, in which Burke wrote, “Nothing like working with good people. Nothing. Thanks for today, Mason Lieberman (Director), Yosuke Mori (Engineer) and Tomomi Ura (EA),” made tongues wag, as if an eye Eagle fans are convinced that the accompanying images include a lyric sheet from the main Snake Eater theme (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle):

Donna Burke is working on a new version of the classic theme “Snake Eater” for the long-awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3

In one of the images, you can see a sheet of lyrics on the table that has the theme of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 Snake Eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5 – ZONEX ❗️ (zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) April 15, 2023

We already know that a) Konami is steadily working on the new train, and b) the publisher is leaking like a colander at the moment, but without official confirmation from the Japanese company, all we can do now is once again chalk this up. as a rumor. Given Burke’s tweets have yet to be removed, however, I would say this is a very tasty and deliberate tease. We’ll keep you posted, as always.

Actor Oscar Isaac recently revealed that he’s still “hoping” that the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid movie will be released.

In an interview about his then-upcoming graphic novel, Isaac was asked for an update on the film, and kindly obliged, albeit without providing any confirmed information about the film’s progress.

“We want that to happen,” Isaac said. “Get excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the matter?” […] But I hope it pays off because there is a lot of potential for that.”

“It’s a great match. It’s my favourite,” he stressed.