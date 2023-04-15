April 16, 2023

The Metal Gear Solid 3 voice actor teases the Snake Eater remake

Ayhan

Metal Gear Solid vocalist and actress Donna Burke has Metal Gear fans once again hoping that a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is on the way.

Burke shared a photo of herself at work today and three simple words — “in progress” — but it was her accompanying photo that got the most attention:

More tweets, in which Burke wrote, “Nothing like working with good people. Nothing. Thanks for today, Mason Lieberman (Director), Yosuke Mori (Engineer) and Tomomi Ura (EA),” made tongues wag, as if an eye Eagle fans are convinced that the accompanying images include a lyric sheet from the main Snake Eater theme (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle):

We already know that a) Konami is steadily working on the new train, and b) the publisher is leaking like a colander at the moment, but without official confirmation from the Japanese company, all we can do now is once again chalk this up. as a rumor. Given Burke’s tweets have yet to be removed, however, I would say this is a very tasty and deliberate tease. We’ll keep you posted, as always.

Actor Oscar Isaac recently revealed that he’s still “hoping” that the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid movie will be released.

See also  These $200 Razer smart glasses are only $25 for Cyber ​​Monday

Newscast: Is Ubisoft’s Unreal Engine and Ghostwriter procedural generation the future of game development?

In an interview about his then-upcoming graphic novel, Isaac was asked for an update on the film, and kindly obliged, albeit without providing any confirmed information about the film’s progress.

“We want that to happen,” Isaac said. “Get excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the matter?” […] But I hope it pays off because there is a lot of potential for that.”

“It’s a great match. It’s my favourite,” he stressed.

