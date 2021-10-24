The merger of the Transylvanian parties was blocked by a Romanian court

Bucharest General Court rejected the registration of the Transylvanian Hungarian People’s Party (EMNP) and the Hungarian Citizens’ Party (MPP) by merging with the Hungarian People’s Party (EMSZ). EMSZ Press Office.

The Hungarian press in Transylvania was surprised when the Bucharest General Court rejected the record of the EMN created by the merger of the EMNP and MPP in late September. The reason for the rejection was known in the last few days after a fair verdict was sent to the just party. There are five days for EMNP and MPP Appeal Against the end of the first stage.

“The leaders of the EMNP and the MPP now have the opportunity to appeal for their own reasons, but keep in mind that the argument put forward by the court is absurd and unacceptable. Their Hungarian name is also mentioned in its name, and in the case of the Transylvanian Hungarian People’s Party, not the Romanian official name Is first ”- Is in the announcement on Sunday.

The merger of the EMNP and MPP was decided on January 18, 2020 by a meeting of representatives of both parties in Myrkuria Sioux.

The decision-making bodies of the parties also decided that the new party would be called the Transylvanian Hungarian Association. Under the same name, the parties registered a political alliance in court to contest the 2020 municipal elections together.

EMSZ candidates won the mayoralty of ten Transylvanian settlements, including two small towns, Szeklerland (Szentegyháza and Székelykeresztúr), in the Romanian municipal elections last September. Following the agreement with the DAHR, in the December parliamentary elections, two delegates were nominated to the Romanian House of Representatives on the DAHR candidate list.