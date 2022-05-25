May 25, 2022

The Mavericks rained 3 seconds to force Game 5 in the Finals West vs. Warriors

Dallas – Not even a file roof falling Can prevent the Dallas Mavericks from forcing a 5 game.

The Mavericks rained three throws and stopped Rally in the fourth quarter by the Golden State Warriors for two 119-109 wins in game 4 Tuesday evening at the American Airlines Center. The Warriors advance 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas defeated eight three-pointers in the third quarter to advance 29 points before finishing fourth. Golden State went on tour to open the last period, forcing the Mavericks to bring back Luka Doncic.

The Warriors cut his deficit to eight points with most of the bench players on the floor before making the final push with three Novices and Jordan Bull at the 3:03 mark. The Mavericks had to keep running through their star to avoid elimination for at least one more match.

Doncic finished one assist in a hat-trick with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. His fellow Rookies provided much-needed assistance after a dismal display of Game 3. Dorian Finney Smith scored 23 points and Reggie Bullock added 18 points.

The Mavericks were 20 versus 43 out of a 3-point range (46.5%). They fired 50% of the field.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 20 points and eight assists. Paul added 14 points from the bench.

The match was postponed 16 minutes after the end of the first half while the circuit staff fixed a leak in the roof that caused water to pool on the field.

Game 5 9 p.m. ET Thursday (TNT) At the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic guards the ball on the court against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 24, 2022 (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

