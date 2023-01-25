The masters of stealth tactics are back with a new pirate game

picture : mememe

There are few studios that are on top of their games like Mimimi. from Shadow Tactics to villain 3They’ve proven themselves to be a master of modern stealth tactics, and in 2023 they’re back with a brand new game, this time about pirates.

This is it Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, which is due to be presented at the end of the year. It won’t take long in the trailers below to see some familiar scenes: a mixture of real-time action combined with stealth tactics and special powers is one thing Mimimi has perfected over the past decade, and after indulging in some past-game magic they’re fully committed to. right Now.

Here is the reveal announcement for the game:

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – cinematic reveal trailer

Even more useful, here is the first trailer for the game:

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – The first gameplay demo

Aside from the obvious thematic shift, from one colorful era of history to another, it would all sound like this very Familiar to fans Shadow Tactics And villain 3. Which is a very good thing, let’s be clear. These two games have come as close as they can get to mastering the genre, so Shadow maneuver It will mess things around the edges of the Mimimi experience, not make wholesale changes.

Shadow maneuver It will be released at the end of 2023 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. And if you thought I was being over-the-top about these games, know that I have good reason. Here’s how I concluded my impressions about villain 3: