The massive iPhone 14 leak reveals many things we hoped wouldn’t happen

If you don’t like spoilers, look away now: there’s been a great flow of information about the future iPhone 14 Lined up.

9to5Mac Provides a report (and the site has a very good track record of Apple insights, Where Mac Studio predicted with a high degree of accuracy) that its sources within Apple have confirmed a number of things about the upcoming phones, such as the iPhone 14 mini not showing up at this year’s iPhone launch event.

Sources say we’ll instead see a base model of 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhones (so it would be the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, then), and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to debut too.

However, If you remember from last weekHowever, Apple is said to be ditching the notch in favor of a pill width and slot on iPhone 14 Pro models – requiring them to be a little taller to accommodate the additional sensors.

(Image credit: Ark Click/Weibo)

Unfortunately (for those desperate for parity with the iPhone 14 series), 9to5Mac sources have confirmed Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim That there will indeed be a chipset split: the iPhone 14 and Mac 14 will get the A15 Bionic chip from last year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max both getting the much-touted A16 chipset.

There is also back Among the rumors that Apple will hack satellite communications for its iPhone 14 lineup Not to allow you to watch Netflix using space signals, but to provide emergency messages and communications when you don’t have cellular service.

This is unlikely to be a cheap option if available as a service to consumers (although it’s free in an emergency, such as calling emergency services through any network) but it would be interesting to see how Apple markets this.

Opinion: Sad day for iPhone

While there aren’t any controversial changes to be found in the 9to5Mac leak, the picture drawn isn’t particularly exciting from a consumer point of view either.

The iPhone 14 mini would have been the culmination of two years of trying to get the smaller form factor right, so it’s hard to hear another nail in that coffin (Although I’m a big fan of the iPhone 14 Max idea – it makes sense).

I’m less annoyed about the iPhone 14 Pro set that comes with a dial and hole-punch design – like I said recently, it’s going to look a little ugly unless Apple can weave some symmetrical magic when using it. The claim that the iPhone 14 Pro’s range will be slightly longer as a result is intriguing – what exactly is the height? Will it be noticeable?

And while the iPhone 14’s processor-divided range makes a lot of sense — the iPhone’s power is as good as it gets, and adding more grunt to it many users won’t even notice — it’s still annoying some people don’t have the latest and greatest silicon in their phones.

It’s a claim that iPhone SE 2022 buyers will be able to make from March 18, and for the $429 / £419 / AU$719 phone that’s pretty nice – that won’t be the case in September, apparently.

By the way, if you are wondering about this phone, Read our live review of the iPhone SE 2022 And see if it’s the right phone for you before the iPhone 14 pops out its glossy glass head.