The Masked Singer season 8 episode 9 reveals the Scarecrow and Sir Bugaboo

The judges of The Masked Singer may have finally figured out that this year’s spin-off themes frequently refer to the week’s new masked celebrity contestants. This Wednesday’s episode is dubbed “Fright Night,” so who are you going to call? “Ghostbusters” singer Ray Parker, Jr., of course. And who else might be lurking on stage? star of “The Exorcist” Linda Blair.

That’s right, for the episode’s reveal, Parker Jr. and Blair were the next stars to be revealed.

Blair, as the Scarecrow, wowed host Nick Cannon and the audience by volunteering to unmask and let the other contestants unmask him to move on to the next week. “I love this show so much,” she said. “I’ve come to share with you how much I love you and what you’ve all done for world class and family entertainment. But I would like to officially bow down and unmask and let these two great rivals continue. These two rivals are the real deal. I just came to annoy Ken.” [Jeong]. I really have a special reason for being here. And I want them to enjoy the stage and all the accolades they deserve. I have entertained you so much over the years.”

Later, Parker, Jr. is revealed as Sir Bugaboo after confronting winner Snowstorm in a battle royal (in which they both took turns singing “Somebody Watching Me” by Rockwell). Blizzard moves on to the semi-finals.

As for Scarecrow, no one got it right. Robin Thicke thought it was Susan Sarandon. Jenny McCarthy named Wahlberg the name Glenn Close. Nicole Scherzinger chose Jamie Lee Curtis. Guess Ken Jeong Parker Posey.

As for Sir Bugaboo, you guessed it, Jenny McCarthy and Wahlberg Ernie Hudson. Robin Thicke chose Keenan Ivory Wayans. Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Randy Jackson. said Ken Jeong Jordan Peele.

Ray Parker Jr. as Sir Bugaboo and Linda Blair as Scarecrow join Chris Jericho as Bride, Adam Corolla as Avocado, George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher, Joey Lawrence as Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake, Kat Graham as Robo-Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Mace, Diamond John as Clairvoyant, Barry Williams / Christopher Knight / Mike Lookinland as The Mummies, Montel Jordan as Tiger, Jeff Dunham as B-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Eric Idle as Hedgehog and William Shatner as Knight The celebrities are also revealed in “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode is the norm this time around, as “The Masked Singer” adopts the new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three other people the following week.

This will continue throughout the season, as three semi-finalists will compete after each round. Harp survived the first round and is the first to reach the semi-finals, while Lambs won the second round and will also be a semi-finalist.

The Masked Singer enters Season 8 with outfits including “The Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” and “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “90s Night,” “Thanksgiving,” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season are Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tory Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodi Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E and Drew . curry.

Season 8 contestants “boast 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy Awards, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performance on the ninth night:

Blizzard, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Dad’s House

Blizzard (WINNER)

Song: “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max

previous song: “Thank You, Next” by Ariana Grande

Scary ideaScary doll in a box. “Nick, isn’t this one of your kids? Safety first. Always read the warnings. Now you can think of them as clues to keep monsters out.”

Audio commentary package: “If they want my crown, they’ll have to get it out of my frostbitten fingers. So by my king’s command, let me leave you a good one for you. (House). Will it get warmer? I hope not!”

Previous painting guesses: Erica Jane, Countess Luan, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter

plate guesses: Kathryn Hahn, Heather Graham, Zooey Deschanel, Eliza Schlesinger, Aubrey Plaza, Whitney Cummings

Sir Bugaboo, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Dad’s House

Sir Bugaboo (Ray Parker, Jr.)

Song: “Devil with the Blue Dress On” by Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wells

Likes: illusion or reality

idea: will not change

Scary idea: Green slime with Nicole’s photo. “Nicole, we’ve messed up before. So I’m just smiling and laughing under this outfit.”

Audio commentary package: “Did you hear that? He might be scared of you, but I’m used to scary sounds. It started when I got into competition with the most brutal names in the industry. And it was said only one of us would come up with a job. I tried my best, but I never dreamed of being the one Which they called. I’m sure I’m glad they did, because my work has earned a permanent place in popular culture. But I have a confession. Everything was a lie. I told the world I wasn’t afraid of anything, even a scary movie. But I’m the truth Terrified of the dark. There’s no night light on the Masked Singer, so I’m going to put that fear aside tonight so I can smoke out my competition.”

panel guesses: Ray Parker Jr., Jordan Peele, Lil’ Real, Randy Jackson

Scarecrow, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Dad’s House

Scarecrow (Linda Blair)

Song: “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band

weakness: highly flammable

idea: Never rest

Scary idea: charming. “The evidence is staring you right in the face. Dear little kitty, what celebrity do you think I am?”

Audio commentary package: “Hold on to your brats, buddies, because I’m the scariest contestant in the history of the Masked Singer. I got the fans raving and the critics praising me. But I had to bend over backwards to get the Academy to recognize my work. I’ve turned a lot of heads in my career. I’ve even sung on Broadway. But I’ve been replaced The bright lights of the red carpet with greener pastures, and I’ve dedicated my time to saving animals. As a matter of fact, I’ve worked with over 100 rescues. But you, the team, are going to need the rescue because I’m about to give a hair-raising performance. See you in your nightmares, Ken!”

plate guesses: Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Anjelica Huston, Glenn Close, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Parker Posey

Semi-finals: harp

Previous songs: “Perfect” by Pink; “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” song)

Previous painting guesses: Amber RileyAnd the AshantiAnd the Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose

Second semi-final round: The Lambs

previous songs: “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry; Ironic by Alanis Morissette

Previous painting guesses: Kardashians, Haim, Chicks, Chorus, Fifth Harmony, Sue V